Neighbouring waterfront properties in Port Lincoln offering a rare opportunity

Two neighbouring Port Lincoln properties are offering one of the last opportunities to snap up a slice of the regional city’s beachfront.

The properties at 15 and 17 King Street, which have a combined 5280sqm footprint and overlook Boston Bay, will be auctioned as a package next month.

Selling agent Steve Kemp, of Kemp Real Estate, said it was a rare opportunity at the heart of the city.

“It’s probably the last opportunity on Port Lincoln city beachfront,” he said.

“If you go further to the west there’s the big (Hilton) hotel and the yacht club.”

Mr Kemp said the family behind Blackwell Funerals had owned the properties for years and even used the one at No. 17 as a funeral home at one stage.

The property at No. 15 is currently a tenanted four-bedroom house built in 1935, while its neighbour at No. 17 is leased to the Department of Home Affairs and was built a decade earlier.

They are each rented out for about $17,680 and $36,436 per year respectively.

Mr Kemp said the properties could continue to be rented out as a form of secure and diverse income stream or redeveloped.

After less than a week on the market, he said he had been inundated with inquiries from a range of prospective buyers.

“We’re getting some developers out of Adelaide, we’ve got a little bit of commercial interest as well, it’s very mixed,” he said.

“It could be a commercial site, the zoning allows (any building) to go to seven storeys.”

The properties will go under the hammer at 11am on May 21.