Most-viewed: Investors swing for South Australian golf resort

The McCracken Country Club is on the market.

A golf resort and country club on the South Australian coast is proving a hit with investors, with scores of potential buyers eyeing the property and hoping to be nearest the pin.

The McCracken Country Club was the most-viewed property on realcommercial.com.au over the past week, with opportunities to secure a golf course extremely rare on the commercial market.

The resort, an hour south of Adelaide, features more than 55ha of coastal land that is home to an 18-hole championship golf course, 66 hotel, apartment and villa-style accommodation rooms, a 150-seat restaurant, bottle shop and commercial kitchen.

It also includes the Victor Harbor Convention Centre, which has capacity for 300.

The facility is understood to have an annual turnover of more $6 million, with the chance to grow the offering with further developments.

Expressions of interest to purchase the Country Club close on July 27.

The river of interest in the South Australian listing is a positive sign for the tourism and leisure market, which REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee is showing signs of distress as COVID-19 continues.

“Distressed listings do seem to be rising a little bit. It’s not off the charts, but the number of distressed listings in hotels went from one in the June quarter last year, to five over the same period this year,” Conisbee says.

“I thought that was quite telling in terms of some potential issues.”

NSW: TRIPLE TERRACE SITE TOPS LIST

576A, 578 &580 Harris Street, Ultimo

Development sites are continuing their strong run of demand, with the most-viewed property in New South Wales a trio of terraces that are considered ripe for future redevelopment.

The properties in Ultimo are being offered in one line, marking the first time they have come to market in more than a decade.

But developers will have to play the long game, with the site on Harris St currently leased until 2031.

It currently returns $380,000 annually plus GST, and includes secure parking for a number of cars, as well as a prominent street frontage.

VIC: LIVE IN MELBOURNE’S PRESTIGIOUS EAST END

23 Coromandel Place, Melbourne

What will the future hold for this apartment building in one of the most popular pockets of Melbourne’s CBD?

While the site is currently home to apartments, agents says its flexible Capital City 1 zoning allows for commercial, hospitality and residential development, being only metres from the $1.8 billion 80 Collins precinct.

The property comes with a short-term holding income and comprises 457sqm of building area on a 220sqm site.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on July 24.

NT: ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME CHANCE TO BUY TWO CARAVAN PARKS

440 – 460 McMillans Road, Marrara

Why buy one caravan park when you can buy two?

The neighbouring KOA and Malak caravan parks on Darwin’s outskirts are being sold, with buyers able to snap up one or both.

Currently operated by the vendor, the parks occupy an enormous 116,460sqm tract of land with a combined 328 powered sites along with extensive facilities and landscaped grounds.

Many occupants are permanent residents, with numbers swelling through the tourist season.

TAS: OPTIONS ABOUND AT NORTH HOBART CAR YARD

290-296 Argyle Street, North Hobart

The cars might be gone, but there’s still a wealth of choice at this former North Hobart car yard.

The 1315sqm has been listed for both sale and lease, with its myriad of potential uses and future development potential seeing it capture the most views of any property on the apple isle over the past seven days.

Spanning a 1315sqm block, it currently has a workshop and showroom with ancillary office space, along with significant street frontage.

QLD: GOLD COAST SHOWROOM STILL UP FOR GRABS

Lots 1 & 2, 106 Queen Street, Southport

After an auction result failed to materialise, a Southport building is back on the market.

The property, which previously reached number one among Queensland’s most-viewed listings is the former home of International Interiors and went to auction on July 2.

The vacant, freestanding 985sqm building at the corner of Ferry Rd and Queen St is surrounded by major tenants including Ferry Road Markets, Shell, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Porsche.

It occupies a 1527sqm block and includes 23 car parks.

WA: OFFICE PAIR HAS FUTURE POTENTIAL

100 Burswood Road, Burswood

Two is better than one at a pair of attached Burswood properties that are being sold together.

The offices on Burswood Rd come with significant upside, with only one of the properties currently leased, while agents say the site has strong potential for redevelopment at a later date.

They sit on a 486sqm green-titled lot and each measure 178sqm, with 128sqm of office space and 50sqm of warehousing.

Current zoning allows for up to three storeys of development, with office or retail on the ground floor and commercial or residential above.

ACT: INDUSTRIAL BLOCKS LEAD WAY FOR SECOND WEEK

10 Paspaley Street, Hume

A quartet of Canberra land parcels are continuing to drive buyer and investor engagement, remaining the most-viewed properties in the ACT for the second week running.

are attracting national attention, with industrial development sites remaining heavily sought after.

Amid increasing interest in industrial development sites, the four blocks at the New West Industry Park in Hume offer between 5190sqm and 9855sqm of space on which to potentially construct new freight, construction, transport and manufacturing operations in a strategic position near the Monaro highway.

The propertjes are for sale via tender, which closes on July 16.