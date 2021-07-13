Real commercial
Melbourne’s oldest home for sale for first time in 100+ years

Alanah Frost | 13 JULY 2021

328-330 King Street, Melbourne’s oldest home, is for sale.

Melbourne’s oldest home has hit the market for the first time in 120 years, offering up a nugget of gold rush era history.

Built in about 1850, when modern Melbourne was just 15 years old, the 328-330 King St property is thought to be the city’s longest-standing building.

Once a merchandise store for those heading to the goldfields, it’s now officially been listed for sale for $2.9m-plus.

Oldest residence in the CBD, corner of King and La Trobe streets. LaTrobe St. City. House. Lola Russell and husband George Dixon stand outside their historical home surrounded by modern Melbourne CBD.

Lola Russell and husband George Dixon outside their historic home surrounded by Melbourne’s modern CBD.

The pair operated a cafe downstairs, known as Russell’s Old Corner Shop.

For the last century, during which it became known as Russell’s Old Corner Shop, the corner store was home to Lola Russel and her husband George Dixon.

Ms Russell, now in her late 90s and in an aged-care facility, was born and lived at the property for most of her life before her husband died in 2017.

The pair, who were both actors, lived in the original living quarters above and operated a cafe downstairs.

But due to her age and health, and the declining state of the building, Ms Russell’s family have been left with no option but to sell the heritage-listed property.

Ms Russell lived at the property for most of her life.

It’s now hit the market for the first time in more than 100 years.

In 2019, family spokesman Owen Dixon said he wanted to see the house, which has been in the family for two generations, restored.

But he said the priority was Ms Russell’s health and settling her into appropriate aged care.

“We’d like to see it used as a cafe downstairs and maybe turned into a museum upstairs,” he said.

“George and Lola loved the theatrical and film industries — we’d be willing to accommodate that, but it’s got to work with the major plan.”

At one point, the National Trust had been developing a plan and fundraising to save the building but it’s believed that has since fallen through.

Melbourne CBD's Oldest under threat.

Lola Russell and George Dixon look out at the city from the cafe. Picture: David Caird

Oldest residence in the CBD, corner of King and La Trobe streets. LaTrobe St. City. House. Lola Russell and husband George Dixon look out of their upstairs window onto King street traffic and the city buildings growing around them.

The building was built about 1850, when modern Melbourne was just 15 years old.

Allard Shelton agents Patrick Barnes and Joseph Walton said they hoped someone would step in and look after the iconic building, which was steeped in Melbourne’s history.

“We’re very much engaged and attune to the historical and heritage nature of the building and one of the best ways to refer to it is, that we see it as being a bit of a passion project,” they said.

“It’s such an amazing property. Someone will have an idea for it.”

The building is being marketed as “ready for refurbishment and restoration” and suited to retail and office space.

It’s also across the road from Flagstaff Gardens and close to Flagstaff Station.

The property will be sold via an expressions of interest campaign ending August 5.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

