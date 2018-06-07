Melbourne’s arts precinct to change forever

The face of Melbourne’s arts precinct at Southbank will be changed forever under an ambitious $200 million plan to revamp the city’s cultural heartland.

As part of the project, a new gallery named NGV Contemporary will be built behind the National Gallery of Victoria’s St Kilda Rd gallery, with the new space to be Australia’s largest contemporary art and design gallery.

The upgrade to the arts precinct is expected to be completed within two years.

New public space and a new creative hub will also form part of the improvements, with the popular tourist and cultural attraction to feature 18,000sqm of new and renewed public open space, according to the Victorian Government.

The public areas are to include an elevated pedestrian park and outdoor performance and event spaces.

The site will also become home to a new Australian Performing Arts Gallery, an upgraded and expanded Australian Music Vault, Arts Centre Melbourne’s administrative offices, education and research facilities, and a new creative hub for small to medium and independent arts organisations.

The government predicts the improvements and new attractions will see an extra three million people visit each year.