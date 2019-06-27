Melbourne Square wins international gongs

A significant contribution to public space and striking architectural design have helped Southbank’s Melbourne Square development to international recognition.

A massive Southbank development spanning more than 2.2ha and worth $2.8 billion has collected a pair of international awards.

The Melbourne Square project by Malaysia-based OSK Property and designed by Cox Architecture was recently named the Asia Pacific Property Awards’ best mixed-use development and best residential high-rise architecture.

CBRE Residential Projects managing director Andrew Leoncelli says the accolades have validated the development’s wide scope.

“It gives buyers comfort that an independent committee has assessed it and analysed it and has made the decision that this is a project that is world class,” Leoncelli says.

The architecture, floorplans and a host of resident and community amenities — including a 3745sq m public park and full-line supermarket — helped the project to the awards.

Close to 800 of the 1046 apartments released in the development’s first stage have been sold, with about 400 residents expected to move in by the end of the year.

They include families, young professionals and first-home buyers.

The development is now moving to a new phase, releasing million-dollar-plus apartments, dubbed the Couture Series, ranging from three to five bedrooms for floors 55 and up.

A handful on levels 67 and 68, the top two floors, are worth up to $12 million each, with scope to combine two into a single 1200sq m home worth $25 million.

Views that capture the bay and CBD are a focal point, but buyers will also be invited to customise their home.

“The Couture Series is very much targeted at this emerging buyer who wants input into their home and plans to live there for 15 or so years,” Leoncelli says.

Butler’s pantries, upsized walk-in wardrobes and ensuites “as big as humanly possible” have been on the list of requests so far.

With the two residential towers under construction, it’s expected sales will wrap up by the end of next year.

Two further building stages will add a 600-room Hilton Hotel and commercial office buildings.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Melbourne Square: park, architecture help Southbank project win international award”.