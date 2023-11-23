Melbourne building sales grind to a halt as funding becomes “complicated” to acquire

Sales of Melbourne CBD buildings have slowed because of rising interest rates and capital becoming “a lot more complicated” to acquire.

JLL head of Melbourne CBD sales Nick Peden said just 13 freehold buildings had sold in the past 12 months, down from 24 in the two years prior, respectively.

“We’re almost 50 per cent down on transactional activity year on year… but I’d say full year, you could probably put a circle around maybe 18, 19, 20,” Mr Peden said.

“We’re still going to be 25-30 per cent down on the norm.”

RELATED: Major Melbourne retail hubs are on sale, expected to sell for $180m+

Late-night Melbourne institution, 24-hour diner served up to market

Heritage-listed former tie factory featuring graffiti, terrace house could sell for $2.7m+

While this was partly because owners weren’t motivated to cash out of owning a building in the city as the market had rebounded since the pandemic, Mr Peden said it was also because of the slowdown in larger office building transactions.

He said that getting funding to buy those types of assets was “a lot more complicated” than what it used to be, largely due to increased interest rates.

“Also the vacancy rate has increased within the city for office buildings and the office occupancy is down a little bit since Covid,” he said.

“Yields have naturally gone up for those larger buildings.”

He added that owners weren’t able to sell these buildings at their book value so they weren’t prepared to realise their losses, perceived or otherwise, which was why they weren’t trading.

But Mr Peden said freehold buildings, especially for retail, were “bulletproof” investments and he was “really bullish on the CBD”.

“We expect it to grow. I mean, it’s not going to be significant this time next year or the year after, but I think in the next five to 10 years, I think that the growth is going to be pretty significant,” he said.

This comes as the owners of a three-level building on one of Melbourne city’s busiest streets has listed after more than 30 years, with expectations of selling for around $14m.

Home to an EzyMart and pizza joint Rozzis, the fully-leased property at 157-159 Swanston St is one of just six freeholds in the precinct to be listed in the last decade.

The two shops accumulate a net passing income of $585,905 per annum.

Spanning 502sq m, the building comprises of two upper floors and 10.5m of Swanston St frontage.

Mr Peden said it was a family decision to list the property and it was a “good time to sell” because there wasn’t a lot on the market.

“That scarcity factor is real, particularly for Melbourne CBD real estate, and also for Swanston Street freehold properties; there’s not a lot of opportunities to buy,” he said.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Kendrick Lamar joins A-listers with $13m Brooklyn buy

Spare rooms cost up to $500 per week as rent crisis bites

Aussie World Cup winner’s $7m home troubles

sarah.petty@news.com.au