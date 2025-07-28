Cabaret, sourdough classes, yoga: Employers turn up the perks to bring workers back to the office

Cabaret shows, sourdough-making classes and fireside chats with leading minds are just some of the eye-catching perks that employers have been using to entice Aussie workers back into the office.

Memorable workplace moments and more like this will be on offer for workers who join co-working space provider Work Club at the soon-to-open office building at 7 Spencer Street in Melbourne’s CBD.

While the building is still under construction, co-working space provider Work Club has committed to lease more than 3,600 square metres of the new building.

It plans to provide workspace and run events and wellness activities, as well as operate conference and event spaces, a basement lounge bar and a rooftop bar.

Work Club has made a name for itself with its experiences, including sip-and-sketch sessions, sourdough-making classes, perfume design classes, and more.

“This is about fostering meaningful connection and supporting a more holistic way of working and living,” Work Club founder and chief executive Soren Trampedach said.

“At Work Club, we’re creating a space where members can access more than just a place to work – they’ll engage in Florence Guild Presents, our program of talks and events featuring global thought leaders, as well as wellness experiences, hospitality, and our rooftop Sky Bar open exclusively for tenants of 7 Spencer.

“The North Wharf precinct is set to become one of Melbourne’s most forward-thinking destinations, and 7 Spencer will play a central role in that evolution.”

The building is the latest piece of the new North Wharf precinct in the Docklands area, which will offer build-to-rent apartments, shopping, the new 1 Hotel Melbourne and more.

Office advocates say many employers were looking for modern office space that held engaging experiences in the workplace to lure their workers to come into the office more often and do less work from home.

Many bosses have resisted forcing people back into the office, fearing that it may drive staff to quit and go to an employer that offers more flexibility.

While major companies such as Amazon, Tab Corp and NAB have called Aussie workers back into the office, other employers continue to look at alternative ways to lure workers back into the office.

The upcoming completion of 7 Spencer Street comes at an important time for Australia’s office market, with office vacancy still higher than pre-pandemic levels in Melbourne and other locations.

It’s one of just a few new office buildings under construction in Melbourne, and it will be closely watched as a test to see how much appetite there was for new office space.

The building’s developers and co-owners, Mirvac and Daibiru, remain optimistic about the new building despite high office vacancy levels.

Mirvac investment chief executive Richard Seddon said office tenants wanted modern workspaces for their workers, but there was little new space coming to the market.

“From a supply perspective, it’s only one of three office buildings under construction in Melbourne at the moment, so it provides a unique opportunity for customers to find a brand-new, high-quality asset,” he said.

“The elevated construction costs that we’ve experienced in recent times have made economic rents higher and have likely subdued new supply, which has given us increasing confidence and conviction about the Melbourne office market.”

Mr Seddon said they were seeing signs of a recovery in occupier demand across the office market in Australia, especially for higher quality assets.

The 7 Spencer building will feature about 46,500sqm of A-grade space across 21 levels, with enough room to accommodate about 4,000 workers.