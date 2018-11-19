Buy
Rare chance to buy a Manly servo
News
Brisbane’s Red Lion Hotel sale paves way for another refurb
Veteran publican Peter Braithwaite has snapped up Brisbane’s Red Lion Hotel for just shy of $7 million, and is planning to upgrade the long popular southside establishment.
News
Boston investment group buys up more Sydney assets
Boston-based investment manager AEW Capital Management has bolstered its Australian holdings with the $143 million purchase of a Pyrmont office building in one of the largest plays in Sydney’s fringe market this year. The group …
