Embassy Cafe: Late-night Melbourne institution, 24-hour diner served up to market

The future of late-night Melbourne institution the Embassy Cafe has been brought into question after the famous site was served up to the market.

Operating out of a prime location on the corner of Spencer and Roden Streets since 1962, the CBD stalwart and an adjoining service garage on a separate title could sell for a total of about $6m.

But with the Embassy now on a month-by-month lease term, it has raised questions about the future of the 24/7 cafe as developers and investors eye off the combined properties.

RELATED: The Source: Embassy Cafe, which is open 24 hours a day, is up for sale

The Tote: Iconic Collingwood music venue saved by $3m crowd-funding campaign

West Melbourne: Four-storey house has Harry Potter-style secret bookcase door to hidden room

Fitzroys director Chris Kombi and associate director Ervin Niyaz are handling the sale, with expressions of interest closing at 3pm on October 11.

“The (Embassy) would prefer to stay on, they’re happy to sign a new lease with the intended purchaser,” Mr Kombi said.

“But we’ll have to see what the buyer wants.”

The 541 Spencer St and 129 Roden St properties have been owned for nearly 40 years by the current vendor, described as a “passive investor”.

Mr Kombi added that any property in West Melbourne was likely to attract interest due to its 1km-proximity to the CBD.

“There’s always interest from developers on city fringe locations,” he said.

“Developers, investors and even owner-occupiers always like a corner site too, the prime corner location is always preferable.”

It comes after The Source highlighted the venue’s listing earlier this week.

The late-night diner has been popular over the years among Melbourne cabbies and those seeking a burger or deep-fried sustenance after a night out.

It was also previously known as an occasional meeting spot for members of the criminal fraternity, The Source revealed.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Celebrity dress designer to stars Julia Roberts, Rita Ora and Tones & I lists glam Black Rock pad

Sport lovers’ haven has futsal, tennis and basketball courts, games room and alpacas

Carlton assistant coach Ashley Hansen lists home in AFL hotspot ahead of Blues’ prelim finals clash

emily.holgate@news.com.au