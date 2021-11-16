Mega sale for Gold Coast landmark property

A LANDMARK Gold Coast property just metres from the famous Currumbin Alley surf break has sold for a record $9.525 million.

The blue chip property at Currumbin attracted both national and international interest but it was a Gold Coast buyer who ended up triumphant, according to marketing agent John Parkes, of Ray White Tugun.

The sale price was the highest sale ever recorded along Pacific Pde.

The huge 1216sq m property, at 818-820 Pacific Parade, includes a restaurant and two flats on one title and a block of six units on a separate title.

“For Currumbin beach, there isn’t been a parcel of land, or something like this,” Mr Parkes said.

“It’s a combination of residential and commercial aspect and having them both has been really attractive for people.

“It’s a very unique offering.”

The vendor bought the property in 1991 – it was on the market back in 2018 but taken off 14 months later.

The front building of No. 818 was recently renovated and currently home to Tommy’s Italian.