Martins Well Rangeland Reserve listed for sale with price hopes of over $12m

An outback reserve, originally home to the Adnyamathanha people and some of the earliest macroscopic life on Earth, has been converted into an iconic tourism destination that could now be yours.

Martins Well Rangeland Reserve, a property rich in ecological and geological significance, has been listed for sale with price hopes of over $12m, with rural property prices having more than doubled since the property last sold in 2017 for just under $6m.

Located on the footstep of the Flinders Ranges – a six-hour drive from Adelaide – the 105,000ha property – or 1050sq km – is almost the same size as Hong Kong, 300sq km bigger than Singapore, and three times the size of Malta.

In fact, the outback property is bigger in its own right than 49 other countries.

If that’s not enough to impress buyers, the property also includes numerous significant sites, including the Reaphook Hill Area, which hosts fossils of the Ediacaran Biota dating back circa 555 million years.

These fossils represent some of the earliest macroscopic life on Earth, making Martins Well a site of global geological importance.

It is also home to a sanctuary for a diverse array of flora and fauna with significant conservation efforts undertaken in recent years to encourage the repopulation of species such as the Yellow Footed Rock Wallaby, Spotted Quoll, Sandalwood, and the Purple Spotted Gudgeon.

With an already established name in the tourism sector, national director of Colliers Jesse Manuel said the reserve was primed for further expansion into the sector

“The rock formations, fossils and permanent watering holes make Martins Well Rangeland Reserve a significant destination for conservation, tourism and education” he said.

“Recent renovations have restored the historic buildings to their former glory now offering a number of luxurious accommodation options, making it an ideal destination for eco-tourism.

“When you pair this amazing natural landscape with the extensive works that have been carried out to the building improvements, Martins Well offers more than just an operational sheep and cattle station.”

A major feature of Martins Well Rangeland Reserve is its water security offered by a number of sources but most notably the Artipena spring.

This extensive watercourse is a rare feature in an arid climate such as this and comprises a chain of large water holes, acting as a valuable resource that enhances the property’s agricultural and ecological value.

Prospective purchasers are invited to submit best offers by 4pm, November 28.