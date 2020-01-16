Local icon the Watsons Bay Milk Bar up for sale

The owner of Watsons Bay Milk Bar Con Georgiou often gets called ‘The Mayor of Watsons Bay’ because he “knows what’s going on with everybody”.

“We as a business and as a family get involved with everything in the community where we can help,” Georgiou says.

“The Milk Bar is a safe house for kids — we love all the kids around here — it’s been a fantastic seven years, it really has.”

But now the famous building and business that Georgiou and his wife, Olga, restored and rebuilt — it’s appreciated by locals, tourists and celebrities such as Russell Crowe as an old-fashioned family milk bar with 1950s memorabilia — is on the market with a $2.9 million guide.

Selling agent Evan Williams of Ray White TRG (The Rubinstein Group) says it would suit a couple wanting to make a lifestyle change or even an investor: “The business has tripled its takings, going from a quaint little store to a hustling bustling cafe with all the smallgoods you need.

“It’s probably the only place to get a good cup of coffee in Watsons Bay.”