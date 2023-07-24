Live the Hollywood dream and buy yourself a zoo

Queensland’s beloved Darling Downs Zoo has been listed for sale, offering animal lovers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to realise a dream of owning their own zoo.

A sprawling 48ha property located at 21 Baines Road in the Pilton Valley, the zoo is situated on a popular tourist route and receives more than 50,000 visitors each year.

Owners Steve and Stephanie Robinson founded Darling Downs Zoo in 2004 and have been running it ever since. A family affair, the couple’s 13-year old daughter, Madeline, was born at the property.

“We’ve been animal people our whole lives and starting the zoo was a way for us to give back to the animal community,” said Mr Robinson.

“It’s a beautiful area to live, with good clean air and the right environment to set up breeding programs for rare and endangered species, which is what we’ve done.”

The Robinson’s story sounds like the real-life Aussie version of We Bought A Zoo – the 2011 Hollywood film starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson – though Steve is quick to point out the movie “doesn’t even scratch the surface” of reality.

“Running a zoo is much more interesting than that!” he laughed.

The zoo is home to 500 animals covering 150 species, including giraffes, hippos, and a variety of lions. Meerkats are one of the most popular attractions, along with a Komodo dragon that Steve described as a “tactile, friendly animal.”

“Visitors love to see us interacting with him,” he said.

There are close to 100 private zoos and wildlife parks currently operating in Australia, however obtaining a licence can often be a long and difficult process, making the Darling Downs Zoo a highly attractive prospect.

Fully licensed and up-to-code, the business comes with all the necessary vehicles, equipment and machinery required to run the zoo – including 20 dedicated staff.

“We have a terrific, long-serving personnel team who are devoted to the animals and qualified to run the business,” Mr Robinson explained, “so there’s great continuity of care available for the animals.”

He said the zoo would be an ideal purchase for a family who hold a passion for the conservation of wildlife, and noted that formal qualifications are not legally required to own or operate any zoo.

Mr Robinson and his family are also relocating next door and will be available “24/7” to provide training and ongoing advice to a buyer.

Darling Downs Zoo enjoys extensive infrastructure throughout, including leafy and shaded picnic areas, BBQ space, combined canteen and gift shop, and ample seating and rest areas along the walking tracks.

The sheer size of the property also offers massive potential for business expansion and revenue growth.

“Of the property’s 122 acres, there’s over 40 acres that we haven’t even touched yet,” Mr Robinson explained. “The zoo is trading profitably, but it has even more potential with add-ons such as short-term accommodation, restaurants, or even a function centre or wedding venue.”

“We are so close to Brisbane, Toowoomba, and the international airport at Wellcamp, so there’s a whole untapped market out there. The opportunities really are limited only to the buyer’s imagination.”

Mr Robinson said that while he holds fond memories that will “stay with him forever”, the time has come to step back, spend time with his family, and let a successor take the business to new heights.

Darling Downs Zoo is for sale via tender with expressions of interest closing at 10am on Friday 28 July.