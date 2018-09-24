Live and work at your own par 3 golf course

The Glenview Par 3 Golf Course on the Sunshine Coast.

It’s one thing to be able to have a swing every day at your own par 3 golf course.

It’s another entirely to be able to step out the front door and be on the first tee.

The Glenview Par 3 Golf Course on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast presents this very opportunity, with the popular nine-hole layout on the market, along with a three-bedroom house.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The 12.1ha property, about 10 minutes from Caloundra, also has a clubhouse and 34 car spaces, with the entire business includes as part of the sale.

Golf lovers can live the dream, but buyers with a developer’s eye are also expected to make a play for the land.

CBRE agents Rem Rafter and Brendan Robins says it also has significant development potential for a tourist park, education facility or food and beverage outlet, with the region currently experiencing a tourism boom.

“The site is well positioned along Steve Irwin Way to capitalise on this anticipated growth, while also offering a diverse range of development options,” Rafter says.

“The landholding east of Glenview Golf has been earmarked for the $450 million Actventure lifestyle, tourist and active theme park, and with key attractions Australia Zoo and Aussie World Fun Park located within 10km, we expect the opportunity will encourage interest from astute developers.”

But he says some buyers may want to buy the golf course and enjoy years of prosperity in an idyllic location.

“Alternatively, this listing is well suited to buyers seeking a long-term secure investment, underpinned by a profitable business and strong trading history.”

Expressions of interest for the property close on October 11.