Want to run the Growling Frog Golf Course?

The Growling Frog Golf Course at Yan Yean in Melbourne’s outer north.

If running your own golf course has always been your dream, this is the property for you.

The Growling Frog Golf Course in Melbourne’s outer north is seeking someone to take over the leasehold of the popular 18-hole layout for up to 30 years.

The Graham Marsh-designed course sits on 129ha of picturesque property at Yan Yean, and also has a driving range, pro shop, restaurant, cafe, putting green, chipping green and practice bunkers.

But it’s the scope to improve the club’s offering that Fitzroy’s agents Rick Berry and Tom Fisher say could make it a target for savvy operators.