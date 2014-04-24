Why light and views are good for business

One of the most asked questions from our inquiries is “does the office have good natural light?”

Obviously natural light has a huge impact on any office. Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, it builds staff productivity.

Picture this: the sun is shining, you’re outdoors and you’re going for a beer with your friends. Are you in a better mood than if it were cold and raining? Absolutely!

The same applies to a work environment. With natural light, mood is lifted and productivity follows.

Apart from this, an office with views gives the impression of a successful business. This not only attracts A-grade staff, but it also makes an excellent first impression on potential clients – and first impressions do count.

A view is also a great discussion point, ideal when breaking the ice with clients. It is common for the best vantage point in an office to be located at reception and the main boardroom. This gives the business a feeling of prestige and superiority over a competitor.

Most office space for lease in the CBD has some form of natural light. Some offices have uninterrupted, high-rise views where others may look on to another building or may even be in a light well looking at another section of their own building.

These days developers take advantage of the natural light by installing floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the light and views available.

Obviously views come at a cost, especially harbour views. You would expect to pay approximately double per square metre for a space on Circular Quay with Sydney Harbour views as you would in the middle of Pitt St overlooking another building in a comparable quality building.

This brings us back to the impression that your office fitout and position will leave on prospective clients and high quality staff. If the budget allows, a nice view is a huge positive for any business.