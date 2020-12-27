Buy
Questions arise over workers returning to the office in 2021
News
Apple closes in on Apple Park opening
Apple employees last month began testing the company’s latest innovation: Apple Park, one of history’s most expensive corporate campuses. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
Inspiration & Style
A peek at the stunning Apple Park
As far as inspirational workspaces and designs go, tech giant Apple’s new Apple Park in California might have just lifted the bar beyond anything the world has seen before.
Inspiration & Style
6 work perks changing our workplaces forever
If flexible work hours and entertainment zones are becoming a little old hat, here are some of the latest work perks taking the corporate world by storm.
News
Employers bring cheer to the workplace
Want a happy workplace? Provide lots of booze. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Meet your new receptionist: a robot
Is this the end of office receptionists as we know them?
Inspiration & Style
The sexiest profession of the 21st century is…
Want a job that makes you irresistible? Hint: it’s neither investment banker or firefighter. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Prepare for big changes to your office environment
Emerging technologies across the next decade will change how offices are designed and workers operate — but a significant loss of privacy is inevitable, experts warn. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
Inspiration & Style
VIDEO: Terriers and trees the next big things in offices
It won’t be long until pets are as common as pens in our office buildings, if the latest US trends find their way to Australia.
Small Business
5 ways to stop email ruling your life
Gone are the days when an email notification brought excitement. If an overflowing inbox is starting to rule your life, here’s how you can take control.
