Last retro Woolworths store to vanish in Eastwood makeover

A hidden retro Woolies store still remains in this Aussie locale, yet it won’t be much longer until the time warp disappears.

While Woolworths revamped their logo to what looks like a W and a pumpkin and has removed any spot of red – potentially due to its competitor Coles donning the red – in the early 2000s, one Woolies has managed to stay the same.

The original signage with red logo and green stripes on either side of the letters as well as the old school checkered flooring is still in place at the Eastwood Woolworths in Sydney, NSW.

The retro supermarket is located in Eastwood Shopping Centre, which many shoppers say the whole centre has a distinct retro vibe.

Like stepping back into the 90s, up until two years ago this Woolworths was one of the only stores that didn’t have self checkout available.

RELATED:Ghost shopping centre’s that Aus forgot

Costco takeover: New Aus store announced

Aus giant’s new trolleys about to change everything

Now it functions much like any other Woolies, yet many shoppers are still loving the retro feel and have even taken to social media to talk about the nostalgia.

“Does anyone remember when Woolies looked like this?” Secret Sydney posted, garnering hundreds of likes.

“Haven’t seen an old Woolworths in so long … I felt like I was visiting a historic landmark,” one user commented.

“I like the old school sign,” another wrote.

“The whole Eastwood Plaza is a time capsule of the 1960s. It’s fantastic!”

“This gives me so much nostalgia,” another user wrote.

However the retro vibe and nostalgia of Eastwood Centre and its Woolworths may not hang around for long, as the centre has been approved for a huge redevelopment.

MORE: ‘Unfair’: New pet limit now enforced in Aus

The project by AJC Architect is set to develop the centre which along with a refurbished supermarket is expected to include an Eat Street, fresh food market, new retail offerings, 1100 carparking spots and 411 residential apartments.

The development will deliver 41,421 square metres of residential gross floor area and 21,587 square metres of retail and commercial space.

Although shoppers seem to love the retro vibe Woolies that will soon be gone, some wished the shop took the retro nostalgia a step further.

“Are the prices stuck in the 90s?” one user wrote on Reddit.

“That logo, but with Safeway!” another commented.

One even wished there was old school uniforms for the staff.

Another comment however brought users back down to reality: “Look at the prices, THAT will bring you back to reality.”

MORE: Insane income Aussies now need to buy home

Tradie’s colossal 5.5m find in Aus backyard

700 dead: DIY reno link to horror disease