Larundel Hospital development reaches decade milestone

The Nova townhouses and terrace homes will be the final residential component of the redevelopment of the former Larundel Hospital.

The redevelopment of the former Larundel Hospital has reached a significant milestone, with the $500 million project entering its 10th year.

It’s also now selling its final homes.

The past 10 years have seen significant changes for the Bundoora site, used as a psychiatric hospital from 1953 until the 1990s, and earlier as the home of the Women’s Auxiliary Australian Air Force during World War II.

DealCorp first began revealing plans of its vision for the 10.5ha site — now known as Polaris 3083 — in 2010. And after a decade of negotiation and construction, it’s aiming to have it finished in 2022.

Now home to a bustling retail complex and town centre, the site features restaurants, childcare and medical facilities. An estimated 600 people live in the 280 apartments and townhouses built so far.

DealCorp marketing manager Laurelle Kobritz says the area’s growth to date has been “remarkable”.

“Sites like Polaris 3083 wait decades to be realised, and now the vision is a reality,” Kobritz says.

The development’s residential aspect is 80% complete, with its final homes now for sale as part of the Nova complex. They will include 26 three-storey terrace homes within a heritage building at the site, while 28 contemporary townhouses will have two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The heritage homes will contain period details including high ceilings and double-hung windows, alongside contemporary features like Smeg appliances and stone benchtops. Some will even have their own lifts.

The more modern homes are designed for indoor-outdoor living and spread over two levels, with open-plan living spaces on the ground floor.

The Nova townhouses are priced from $579,000 to $690,000, while the heritage terrace homes cost $630,000 to $980,000.

There are also seven townhouses priced from $740,000, and 16 apartments for sale from $375,000 in its second last residential space, Lunar, which is due to be completed late this year.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Larundel Hospital: Bundoora development reaches 10-year milestone”.