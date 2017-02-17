Real commercial

Kozminsky closure to ignite Bourke St retail interest

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 17 FEBRUARY 2017
Melbourne jewellers Kozminsky closed their doors after 166 years.
Melbourne jewellers Kozminsky closed their doors after 166 years.

The closure of Melbourne jewellery institution Kozminsky last week after 166 years is expected to spark hot competition for its Bourke St premises.

Kozminsky, which opened on the corner of Bourke and Elizabeth streets in 1851 and more recently occupied 421 Bourke St for more than 40 years, closed its doors a week ago after current owners the Albrecht family decided their time was up.

The well-known site at the corner of McKillop St is now up for lease, offering a prime location on the famed retail strip.

Vacancies scarce: No room to move in Melbourne’s CBD retail scene

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Colliers International’s Cam Taranto and Jarrod Herscu are managing the leasing campaign for the property with Herscu saying the building has history to rival Kozminsky, having been built 147 years ago.

“This elegant building has a long association with the livestock and real estate industry in Melbourne’s early days and the banking boom in its later days,” Herscu says.

Melbourne CBD Kozminsky jewellery retail

The former Kozminsky jewellery shop sits on the corner of Bourke and McKillop streets in Melbourne’s CBD.

“It now rings the successful association of Kozminsky, who operated in the building for more than 40 years.”

“Colliers International is extremely excited to run this unique leasing campaign to determine the highest and best use for a retail building with a storyline dating back to 1869.”

The offering comes amid a severe lack of retail vacancies in Melbourne’s CBD, with realcommercial.com.au on Thursday reporting there are less than 40 vacancies among the precinct’s 1181 shops.

The scarcity of vacancies comes despite almost 50 new shops opening in the CBD last year.

According to Savills, the vacancy rate in the CBD now sits at 3.3%, well below the five-year average of 5.2%.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.