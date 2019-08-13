Key Hobart building to get $20m revamp

A $20 million makeover for Hobart’s Lands Building will allow it to accommodate almost 300 more government workers.

Builder Hansen Yuncken has won a $16.5 million contract for the makeover, which is expected to start later this month and be completed later next year.

The Lands Building in Macquarie St was built in the 1970s and the last refurbishment was in the late 1990s.

A report by the Public Works Committee says an additional $1.2 million will go to upfront expenses including consultants, $2.6 million to furniture and equipment and $80,000 for artworks.

The building’s private owner will fund about half the cost.