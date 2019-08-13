Key Hobart building to get $20m revamp
A $20 million makeover for Hobart’s Lands Building will allow it to accommodate almost 300 more government workers.
Builder Hansen Yuncken has won a $16.5 million contract for the makeover, which is expected to start later this month and be completed later next year.
The Lands Building in Macquarie St was built in the 1970s and the last refurbishment was in the late 1990s.
Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates
A report by the Public Works Committee says an additional $1.2 million will go to upfront expenses including consultants, $2.6 million to furniture and equipment and $80,000 for artworks.
The building’s private owner will fund about half the cost.
A spokesman for the Department of Primary Industries Water and Environment says the project to reconfigure the Lands Building will consolidate operations and staff and enable lease savings for the agency.
“The project will remove the need to lease several city locations to accommodate staff, and instead bring them together in one leased site,” the spokesman says.
“The project in Macquarie Street’s Lands Building … will increase the staffing capacity from approximately 380 to more than 650 and provide efficient and contemporary accommodation.
“In line with projects of this scope it has been assessed by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Works.”
The project is expected to start later this month and be completed in stages over a period of 12-15 months.
This article from The Mercury originally appeared as “Tasmania public service building to get a $20m makeover in Hobart’s CBD”.