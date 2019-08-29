Kaufland reveals locations for 11 new Victorian stores

Kaufland’s rapid Australian expansion is ramping up further, with the German supermarket giant confirming two more stores in Victoria and revealing plans for another nine.

After Realcommercial reported last week that the major challenger to Coles, Woolworths and Aldi was set to build a third Queensland store, it has given the green light to two more stores in Oakleigh South and Coolaroo in Melbourne.

But it won’t stop there, and has lodged applications to build supermarkets at Highton, Braybrook, Coburg North, South Morang, Narre Warren, Lyndhurst, Pakenham Warrnambool and Kennington (near Bendigo).

Kaufland already has three stores approved in Melbourne at Dandenong, Epping and Chirnside Park, and is constructing a 115,000sqm distribution centre in Mickleham.

Kaufland Australia managing director Julia Kern says the new stores are a part of a long-term strategy to become a major player in the Victorian supermarket sector.

“With five approved stores, as well as the additional nine sites under review, we are committed to our long-term, sustainable growth across Victoria. We look forward to creating thousands of jobs and creating opportunities for local businesses,” Kern says.

Kaufland has more than 1200 stores across Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia and Moldova, with Australia its first venture outside Europe.

Its supermarkets – which it calls “hypermarkets” are typically around 4000sqm in size and focus on fresh food, with most layouts including a bakery and a ‘fresh hall’.

Kaufland last week announced it had acquired Morayfield Village Retail Centre in the Moreton Bay region in Brisbane’s north, with a clear view to transform it into one of its outlets.

And earlier this month the retail goliath filed an application for a store in Toowoomba, after already securing multiple store locations in Victoria and South Australia.