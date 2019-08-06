Kaufland plans first Queensland store

German supermarket giant Kaufland has revealed plans for its first store in Queensland – but it’s not in Brisbane.

The rapidly expanding supermarket chain has filed an application for a store in Toowoomba, after already securing multiple store locations in Victoria and South Australia.

According to SmartCompany, the brand has applied to put a supermarket on a site at 353-359 Anzac Ave, Harristown.

But intriguingly, the application lists the proposed development as a “shopping centre hotel and food and drink outlet”.

The latest Australian store is a drop in the ocean for Kaufland, which has more than 1200 stores across Europe.

Earlier this year it revealed it was planning a $500 million assault on Australia’s leading supermarket chains, after winning approval for its first three locations and a distribution centre in Victoria.

The first three of Kaufland’s stores will all be in Victoria, at Chirnside Park, Dandenong and Epping. The next three stores, which were going through a planning process, would be in Mornington, Oakleigh and Coolaroo.

The expansion in Victoria is ramping up rapidly, with Kaufland last week advertising for new jobs, including buyers and project specialists, as recently as today.