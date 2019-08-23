Real commercial

Kaufland announces third Queensland store

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 23 AUGUST 2019
German supermarket chain Kaufland was set to take Australia by storm.
German supermarket chain Kaufland was set to take Australia by storm.

German supermarket giant Kaufland is ramping up its rapid Australian expansion, announcing a third Queensland store just weeks after revealing the locations of two others.

Kaufland this week announced it had acquired Morayfield Village Retail Centre in the Moreton Bay region in Brisbane’s north, with a clear view to transform it into one of its outlets.

Earlier this month Realcommercial reported the retail goliath had filed an application for a store in Toowoomba, after already securing multiple store locations in Victoria and South Australia.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

It is also set to open a store on the site of a former Bunnings Warehouse on the Gold Coast.

Kaufland has acquired Morayfield Village shopping centre.

The Morayfield property will put Kaufland into direct local competition with Woolworths, Coles and which all have a presence at the neighbouring Morayfield Regional Shopping Centre.

According to Inside Retail, the site spans 16,690sqm, with the building occupying 6939sqm – larger than a traditional Kaufland, which are usually around 4000sqm.

Kaufland may only be newly launched in Australia, but in Europe it is one of the major players, with more than 1200 stores across the continent.

Earlier this year it revealed it was planning a $500 million assault on Australia’s leading supermarket chains, after winning approval for its first three locations and a distribution centre in Victoria.

Related Articles

News

Kaufland plans first Queensland store

Kaufland plans first Queensland store

News

Kaufland coming to former Gold Coast Bunnings site

Kaufland coming to former Gold Coast Bunnings site

News

German supermarket giant Kaufland coming to Melbourne

German supermarket giant Kaufland coming to Melbourne
Related Articles

News

Kaufland plans first Queensland store

Kaufland plans first Queensland store

News

Kaufland coming to former Gold Coast Bunnings site

Kaufland coming to former Gold Coast Bunnings site

News

German supermarket giant Kaufland coming to Melbourne

German supermarket giant Kaufland coming to Melbourne
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.