Stunning potential eco-tourism site in WA’s South West up for grabs

455 Leeuwin Road has been approved by the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River for short-stay accommodation, an eco-tourism resort, or aquaculture premises, to name a few. Picture: realestate.com.au/buy

A prime parcel of undeveloped land in Leeuwin in WA’s south west has hit the market, with the 5.6 ha site the largest privately held landholding south of Leeuwin Road.

With a circa $10 million price tag, 455 Leeuwin Road, has the potential to be developed into an eco-tourism resort, short stay villas and an unrestricted length of stay development.

The key tourism development site is being sold by Tini Mincher and Michael Mort of White House Property Partners, with the expression of interest campaign closing April 18.

Owned by a local syndicate for 20 years, Ms Mincher said they hoped whoever bought the land would create something special.

“I think the real drawcard is that it’s such a large parcel of land – its the biggest parcel south of that road and a lot of it is right on the ocean and it is really protected and tucked in a little bit, so you are not going to get blown away or anything like that,” Ms Mincher said.

Ms Mincher said “there is a lot of support” for the site as an eco-tourism asset among locals and the shire council.

“The syndicate that owns it has always found them to be supportive so long as the eco-tourism is not going to come through and completely level the land or anything like that, and that it’s something that fits into the natural environment.”

Local shire supports the site’s development potential

Developing a museum, holiday cabin and chalets, a hotel, licensed restaurant or aquaculture premises are among the permitted developments approved for the site under the local planning scheme.

With a tourism zoning, the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River’s tourism strategy has identified the land as a key tourism site for short stay and ecotourism, and a development which protects the environmental values and provides opportunities for eco-tourism purposes.

It also stated access and amenity to the coastal area be maintained.

Nick Logan, Shire of Margaret River-Augusta sustainable development and infrastructure director, said the land was zoned for development associated with a potential abalone hatchery and included short stay accommodation and an aquaculture centre in the original concept.

“Planning approval for the aquaculture facility was granted in 2002. Subsequently, an approval for an integrated tourism and aquaculture facility was granted approval in 2008,” he said.

Ms Mincher said while the abalone farm is not part of the sale of the land parcel, the owners are happy to work in conjunction with the future land owners.

They’re enthusiastic about showcasing the craft of abalone harvesting to the public, including their man-made reef, explained Ms Mincher.

“We would love to incorporate something like that in the eco tourism resort, where it is educational.”

The site is a short drive from the Augusta Town Centre and a boat and fishing marina.

Strong buyer interest locally, nationally and internationally

Ms Mincher said the site was a prime opportunity for a visionary developer who wanted to make their mark on the Australian hospitality landscape.

Interest so far has come from “high calibre” buyers, Ms Mincher said, including a group from Byron Bay wanting to create a “Byron Bay-esque resort.”

“We have had some interest from Asia because they consider WA especially, very much a safe haven at the moment,” she said.

“But ultimately I think it’s going to be someone who is going to come in and just create something amazing. It’s going to be like a jewel in the crown.”