Eco-resort Billabong Retreat in Maraylya north-west Sydney has $25 million price hopes

A wellness retreat in north-west Sydney has arrived at market, with an expected price guide exceeding $25m.

The Billabong Retreat at 41 Mcclymonts Rd, Maraylya is spread across over 4 hectares of bushland and features 26 rooms, cabins and deluxe villas as well as a restaurant, floating yoga pavilion, spa centre and magnesium pool.

Brought to market by Colliers agents Karen Wales, Gus Moors and George Hudson, the commercial property has a regular maintenance program – with a further $1.6m invested in expansion upgrades over the next three years.

“Spanning nine accommodation styles, Billabong’s 26 rooms and suites are accessible for all guests ranging from the classic cottage to the deluxe villas situated high on the escarpment overlooking the Billabong,” Ms Wales said.

“This includes seven new deluxe cabin and terrace rooms which opened in November 2021 and the income from which is yet to be fully realised. This will provide the incoming purchaser with immediate upside in a strong demand environment.”

There is opportunity for prospective buyers to expand the retreat for a medium-term development.

The property is located 45 minutes drive from Sydney’s CBD, and often draws in demand from both corporate and day retreats – accommodating up to 30 guests at any given time.

Billabong Retreat is for sale by expressions of interest closing on the 28th April at 3pm.

“While wellness tourism was already a growing sector of the tourism industry, new business opportunities are emerging in the post-Covid context. Wellness tourism post-Covid is expected to focus on holistic perspectives and activities that can help enhance the balance between body, mind and spirit,” Mr Hudson said.

“Over the past few years, there has been a shift in consumer demand not only at the property but also access the wellness industry, resulting in strong growth in retreat rates.”

