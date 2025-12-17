Greater Western Sydney’s first outlet retail destination set for 2026

Outlet retailers offer favourite brands at almost a quarter of the price and are expanding across Sydney, with Greater Western Sydney welcoming its first.

Frasers Property Australia has revealed the first brands coming to its new ‘ECQ Outlet’, the third stage of Eastern Creek Quarter and greater western Sydney’s first outlet retail destination.

Set to open in March 2026, it will be home to 100 brands across fashion, sport, accessories, home and lifestyle, plus outdoor spaces, dining, family play and entertainment.

A curated mix leading international and Australian labels, spanning fashion, footwear, adventure, sport, home and lifestyle outlets include household names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Bonds and Calvin Klein.

It will also be home to the biggest ASICS outlet store in Australia.

Retailers will offer a minimum of 70 per cent of their stock at discounted prices, compared to original or recommended retail price.

The destination is set to feature an amphitheatre, half basketball court, outdoor dining and ECQ’s existing large format outdoor screen connected to the Eastern Creek Quarter precinct.

Construction is making strides with the basement car park now complete, delivering over 300 undercover parking spaces as part of the 1,100 additional parking spaces planned.

Ninety per cent of the shopping centre floor has also been built.

The new outlet will feature direct connectivity to the existing shopping centre, creating a seamless and integrated experience.

“With ECQ Outlet fast taking shape, we’re excited to welcome this diverse range of top brands to greater western Sydney’s first ever outlet retail destination,” Frasers Property

Australia general manager retail investments Felicity Armstrong said.

Ms Armstrong said upon opening the expanded offer, they can cater to the needs of a wider geographical region, which will only enhance the appeal and experience further.

“We are excited to share further announcements soon on the expanded dining offer and ECQ Social outdoor precinct showcasing the vibrant social heart of the destination,” she said.

The shopping centre affords everyday convenience with essential services, a major supermarket, and dining options while the ECQ social precinct is an alfresco dining area located within the centre, featuring a variety of family-friendly dining options in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Located at the intersection of the Great Western Highway and the M7 Motorway, the new shopping destination sits with connectivity and accessibility to a vast geographical area of Sydney.

The trade area upon opening is estimated to be more than 1.2 million shoppers across the rapidly growing region.

The outlet is an investment of approximately $150 million in the community by Frasers Property with approximately 500 jobs to be created during the development phase and an additional 500 long-term jobs expected once opened.

