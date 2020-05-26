Industrial in a class of its own amongst most-viewed listings

This Coorparoo facility is a part of a huge resurgence in industrial interest.

Industrial is the word on commercial property seekers’ lips , with the asset class dominating Realcommercial’s most-viewed listings.

So strong has the lift been in investor and tenant interest in industrial properties that 30 of the combined 80 properties on the eight states’ top 10 lists were industrial listings, led by the Northern Territory with six out of 10 listings, Queensland with five out of 10 and New South Wales with four out of 10.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee says the boom in industrial demand coincides with a continued overall rise in searches on Realcommercial, with property views already back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“It’s very interesting that commercial property views have bounced straight back to normal,” Conisbee says.

“Property views on Realcommercial are tracking almost exactly the same as they were at the same time last year.”

“COVID hasn’t turned out to be such a big deal from a commercial property search perspective.”

Ready to find out which property led the way in your home state? Here are the the ‘most-viewed’ leaders from the past week.

QLD – COORPAROO FACTORY LEADS NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL TREND

One of Queensland’s longest running manufacturing facilities is on the market, sparking heavy interest within the sector.

Home to Breezway Australia, the inner-city asset (top) has a recently-renewed eight-year lease to the company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of New York Stock Exchange-listed JELD WEN.

Occupying an 8949sqm site with 6065sqm of factory and office space, the property returns a net annual income of $835,890.

It is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 18.

VIC – NUMBER ONE AGAIN FOR COUNTRY PUB

The Club Hotel, Kaniva

The regional venue featured on lifestyle TV show Selling Houses Australia but is still searching for a buyer.

A $430,000 price tag gets you a newly renovated hotel featuring a public bar with the town’s only TAB, a beer garden, large dining area, drive-through bottle shop, beer garden and ample parking.

TAS – HOME OF HOBART DANCE CLUB ‘FLAMINGOS’

201 Liverpool Street, Hobart

A wave of interest has seen a Hobart gay nightclub Flamingos Dance Bar top Tasmania’s listings for the second week running.

Having operated as a licensed venue for the past 10 years, the property spans 464sqm of floor space including a versatile ground floor with high ceilings, a large main room with both side and front access, toilets, offices, storage, commercial kitchen and bar facilities.

The first floor offers large function space, office area and additional toilet facilities. The property is being sold through expressions of interest.

Agents are entertaining offers above $1 million for the popular nightspot.

NSW – TRIPLE INCOME STREAMS IN OATLANDS

41B Belmore Street East, Oatlands

It’s not office you can secure retail, office and residential assets in one small package, so the chance to do just that is generating plenty of buzz in Sydney’s west.

A property in the popular and tightly held Oatlands Shopping Village was the most viewed property in New South Wales over the past week, with investors recognising the opportunity to collect a property with longstanding tenants and occupying a 200sqm parcel of land with flexible B1 Neighbourhood zoning.

The suburban asset is for sale via expressions of interest.

SA – PORT LINCOLN SHED COMES UP TRUMPS

5 Sandringham Ave, Port Lincoln

There mightn’t be much to it, but this Port Lincoln shed has more than its share of admirers.

Fully fitted with an office, toilet and substantial gantry pulley system, the 209sqm industrial property is being promoted as “great for a business or personal use”, and includes a small, secure ‘lean-to’ attached to the main building.

It is on the market for $235,000 and comes with vacant possession.

WA – LOCATION A BOON FOR FACTORY

26 Mooney Street, Bayswater

Industrial properties occupy the top two spots among Western Australia’s most-viewed listings, with this Bayswater offering grabbing top billing.

Flexibility, affordability and easy access to both public transport and Guildford Rd, Collier Rd and the Tonkin Highway weigh in the recently refurbished property’s favour, along with its 1002sqm block of land and 525sqm total building area.

The factory includes a 450sqm warehouse, 75sqm office and bonus 75sqm mezzanine, plus dual roller door access, staff room, kitchen, male and female toilets and on-site parking.

The asking price is $780,000 plus GST.

NT – INDUSTRIAL LEASING RUNS HOT

54 Albatross, Winnellie

Tenants are jumping at industrial leasing openings in the Northern Territory market, with this clearspace shed and office on a large block leading the way.

Industrial leasing listings occupied two of the state’s top three listings over the past week, while industrial featured heavily overalll, accounting for six of the top 10.

The Winnellie property is available for $55,000 per annum, including GST, giving its future tenant access to a 600sqm shed with 160sqm of office and amenities, about 1800sqm of hard stand and a large 2620sqm site.

ACT – SWEET DEAL IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL?

1/38 Gartside Street, Wanniassa

A little slice of the popular Cheesecake Shop chain is enticing investors in the ACT.

The Wanniassa property has been a Cheesecake Shop outlet for more than 20 years and will be for at least five more, with a lease to the chain’s head office until 2025.

Located in the Erindale precinct, the shop returns a net income of $42,785 plus GST and was recently refurbished.

It will go to auction on June 23, unless sold prior.