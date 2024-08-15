Iconic Brisbane gaol unable to get tourism funding to prepare for 2032 Olympics

A popular tourist location and historic Brisbane gaol has been unable to receive funding in preparation for the 2032 Olympics, due to nearby construction closing the building for more than two years.

Boggo Road Gaol, the only intact gaol from the 1800s in Queensland, was made to close in early 2022 due to the construction of Boggo Road Village, a retail development nearby.

Before the closure, up to 21 people were employed to help with Boggo Road Gaol: including co-ordinators, former officers and prisoners acting as tour guides, researchers and reenactors.

With the Brisbane Government handing the safe development of the area to property solution developer Stockwell, the Village is estimated to be constructed by mid-2025.

But without a clear reopening date, Boggo Road’s director and tour operator Jack Sims cannot prepare to launch tours again – and cannot apply for the grants other tourist attractions are getting from the government.

“I got invited to all of the Olympics meetings,” Mr Sims said. “I watch all this money being handed out for experiences in Queensland to help grow tourism in time for 2032, and I sit there and twiddle my thumbs. I can’t do anything.”

Brisbane has seen several government funding initiatives for tourism in preparation for the future Olympic Games. In November 2023, the Growing Future Tourism Fund doubled to $30 million to support the state’s tourism industry.

Mr Sims said he wished to apply for this fund, as well as funds such as the Accessible Tourism Grant and the Tourism Capability Subsidy, to put money towards a highly-requested museum component for the gaol.

With Boggo Road Gaol closed, Mr Sims is unable to arrange a new license agreement for management of the building, and cannot provide accurate information on relevant milestone dates in a grant application.

“Constantly, people call us wanting to know about the future of the jail – ordinary people don’t actually understand that we don’t own the jail,” he said.

Mr Sims runs a website for the Gaol, where he is contacted about inquiries about the reopening. While enquiries can be forwarded to the Brisbane Government, he has left the website up for when he plans to reopen the business.

“We cop abuse, criticism from people, frustrations from the wider community, because the jail is closed,” he said. “It’s quite upsetting.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government, Planning and Public Works said updates on the Village’s development were in Stockwell’s hands until construction is completed.

“We continue to engage closely with the developer to open up access as soon as it is safe to do so,” they said.

Bulk earthworks on the site are expected to begin in August of 2024. A representative for Stockwell said they had no further updates on the Village’s development at this time.

Mr Sims will be meeting with the Department on August 29 about the status of the Gaol.

In the mean time, his popular Ghost Tours on-site will remain closed – and the spirits of the building will wander alone for a while longer.