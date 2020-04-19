Historic Tasmanian hall ready for new start

Dating all the way back to 1914, this landmark Lenah Valley building is ready and waiting for a modern transformation.

Over the years it has been used as the local Scout group hall and before that — as can still be seen from the street — it was the St John’s Soldiers Memorial Hall.

“The hall was originally part of the St John’s Anglican Church nearby in St John’s Avenue and used as a Sunday school and hall for the St John’s Church Anglican parish,” the vendor says.

“In 1926 building was started and, with fundraising, paid off 26 years later.”

“After many years of use by the parish, in 1982 the hall was sold to Cosmos and, after extensive renovations to accommodate wheelchair access, was used for delivering services and programs for the disabled.