Historic South Melbourne Dim Sims site fetches $1.08m

Alesha Capone
First published 20 November 2025, 5:00am
147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The Cheng family who owns South Melbourne Market Dims Sims have sold a former factory where the delicious treat was made. Left picture: David Caird.

A tiny warehouse where the iconic South Melbourne Market Dims Sims were formerly produced has been sold by the family behind the long-running eatery.

Teska Carson agent and auctioneer Rory Teska-Szer said the auction for 147 Market St, South Melbourne, was the first time the address had been offered for sale in six decades.

The 123sq m site, with a 85sq m building floor area, fetched $1.08m under the hammer.

“The property was owned by the original founders and owners of South Melbourne Dim Sims and used to be one of the first factories they used to make them, over 60 years ago,” Mr Teska-Szer said.

An institute of Melbourne’s food scene, South Melbourne Market Dim Sims has consistently been ranked among the city’s best dim sim shops, with long lines of customers often stretching from its premises.

In 1949, the late founder Ken Cheng started selling dim sims at Caulfield Racecourse before relocating to the South Melbourne Market.

His sons Edward and Phillip later took over the business and have since opened three other shops including at the Preston Market and Queen Victoria Market.

147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The warehouse is set on a 123sq m site.

147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

Some of Melbourne’s most iconic food items were formerly made inside the premises.

Dim Sims oldest shop.

Three generations of the Cheng family at their South Melbourne Market Dim Sims store in 2017, including Marjorie Cheng holding the dim sims with her relatives Lily Basic, Edward Cheng, Phillip Cheng and Anne Ellis. Picture: David Caird.

Mr Teska-Szer said four bidders put forward a total of 55 bids for the warehouse as a crowd of about 60 people watched the October auction get underway.

“Competition was fierce from the very first call,” he said.

“The property itself wasn’t too flashy, but the turnout and level of competition show how fiercely buyers want to be in that location.”

An owner-occupier ended up purchasing the graffiti-adorned brick building advertised as having development potential, pending planning approval.

147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

About 60 onlookers gathered to watch the auction.

147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The building, which comes with a parking area, has stood the test of time.

147 Market St, South Melbourne - for herald sun real estate

The warehouse is a short distance to the South Melbourne Market.

Mr Teska-Szer said the sale reflected wider buyer confidence in prime Melbourne commercial locations.

“We knew the location would attract attention, but the size of the crowd on auction day exceeded all expectations,” he added.

“With easy access into the CBD and footsteps away from South Melbourne market, public transport and many more big-name tenants, it’s clear why the property was so sought after.”

Teska Carson’s Larry Takis and George Takis managed the sales campaign.

