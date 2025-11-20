Historic South Melbourne Dim Sims site fetches $1.08m

A tiny warehouse where the iconic South Melbourne Market Dims Sims were formerly produced has been sold by the family behind the long-running eatery.

Teska Carson agent and auctioneer Rory Teska-Szer said the auction for 147 Market St, South Melbourne, was the first time the address had been offered for sale in six decades.

The 123sq m site, with a 85sq m building floor area, fetched $1.08m under the hammer.

“The property was owned by the original founders and owners of South Melbourne Dim Sims and used to be one of the first factories they used to make them, over 60 years ago,” Mr Teska-Szer said.

An institute of Melbourne’s food scene, South Melbourne Market Dim Sims has consistently been ranked among the city’s best dim sim shops, with long lines of customers often stretching from its premises.

In 1949, the late founder Ken Cheng started selling dim sims at Caulfield Racecourse before relocating to the South Melbourne Market.

His sons Edward and Phillip later took over the business and have since opened three other shops including at the Preston Market and Queen Victoria Market.

Mr Teska-Szer said four bidders put forward a total of 55 bids for the warehouse as a crowd of about 60 people watched the October auction get underway.

“Competition was fierce from the very first call,” he said.

“The property itself wasn’t too flashy, but the turnout and level of competition show how fiercely buyers want to be in that location.”

An owner-occupier ended up purchasing the graffiti-adorned brick building advertised as having development potential, pending planning approval.

Mr Teska-Szer said the sale reflected wider buyer confidence in prime Melbourne commercial locations.

“We knew the location would attract attention, but the size of the crowd on auction day exceeded all expectations,” he added.

“With easy access into the CBD and footsteps away from South Melbourne market, public transport and many more big-name tenants, it’s clear why the property was so sought after.”

Teska Carson’s Larry Takis and George Takis managed the sales campaign.

