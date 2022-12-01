Find property
Invest
Find agencies
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Factory
News
Historic South Melbourne Dim Sims site fetches $1.08m
News
Penola’s Cobb & Co to become cooking, art school following long-awaited sale
After four years on the market, a historic building formerly used to make cheese and butter has finally changed hands – and the new owner has big plans for it.
News
From humble kitchen to $55m factory – the rapid rise of My Muscle Chef
Australian food tech start-up success story My Muscle Chef has unveiled its $55 million production facility in Sydney’s west.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.