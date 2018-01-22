Historic former skating rink among most-viewed properties

A stunning church hall and a shop within an historic former skating rink building and were among the most viewed properties sold and leased last week on Realcommercial.

Here’s what captured the interest of buyers and lessors:

LEASED: Shop 1/69-77 King Street, Newtown, NSW

Once the biggest rollerskating haunt in Sydney, the former Trocadero Skating Rink at Newtown has a rich history dating back more than a century.

The iconic building (top) was sold late last year, and now some of its tenancies are up for grabs, with a small retail shopfront on the ground floor proving very popular among potential tenants.

The shop – 1/69-77 King St – was leased last week after a campaign through Kelly’s Property’s Connie Day.

With floorspace of just 40sqm, the boutique premises featured concrete flooring, built-in lighting, floor to ceiling windows and share amenities, and was considered ripe for a creative space, office or medical premises.

LEASED: 270 George St, Fitzroy, VIC

Buildings of this scale and with this much character don’t pop up every day, particularly in the inner-city.

So it stands to reason that there was plenty of interest in the St Mark’s Church Hall on George St in Fitzroy.

The property, which has heritage significance and was built in 1891, was touted as a “unique and charming character-filled space”.

Marketed by Gross Waddell’s Andrew Thorburn and Stephanie Tieppo, the hall features sweeping internal arches, natural light, kitchen and bathroom facilities and three-phase power, along with almost 360sqm of floorspace.

LEASED: 69-71 Cremorne St, Cremorne, VIC

This nondescript warehouse in the inner-city Melbourne suburb of Cremorne will soon be a part of electric carmaker Tesla’s expanding Australian empire.

As reported on Realcommercial, Tesla will occupy the 695sqm building on Cremorne St, which will complement its nearby showroom and supercharging facility.

Gray Johnson leasing agent Rory White negotiated the two-year deal for $118,000 annually, and says he received significant enquiry about the property before Tesla was chosen as the new tenant.

“The inner-suburban precinct of Cremorne has become a highly preferred destination for creative and specialist businesses, including a number in the automotive sector and professional consultancies, no doubt due to its proximity to all that adjoining Richmond offers,” White says.

SOLD: 8/22-24 Shearson Crescent, Mentone, Vic

It might not be the prettiest industrial warehouse in the world, but this little property in bayside Melbourne was a hit with potential buyers last week.

The property, at 8/22-24 Shearson Crescent in Mentone, was the most-viewed property to sell last week, and went for $275,000.

Offered with vacant possession, the 130sqm building features an open plan layout and a mezzanine level, as well as a large roller shutter, a glass entrance and three-phase power.

It sits at the rear of a small complex and was marketed by Steveway Real Estate’s Steven Pantelios and Andrew Kolovos.

LEASED: Shop 1, 33 MacKenzie St, Melbourne CBD

Currently home to standalone gym Move Training Club, this impressive space on the edge of Melbourne’s CBD offered a prime retail or commercial opportunity.

With 90sqm of floorspace and lease terms of three years with two further three-year options, the shop at 33 MacKenzie St also has a readymade client base nearby, being positioned close to QV shopping centre, the State Library and RMIT university, as well as being adjacent to Mackenzie Tower, which has almost 400 apartments.

The leasing agent was Real Connection’s Mark Thompson, while the current lease’s expiry is listed as September 14, 2019.