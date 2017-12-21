The most-loved commercial properties of 2017

It’s been another bumper year for Australia’s commercial property market, with investors and owner-occupiers continuing to show huge interest in offices, retail and industrial assets.

Many properties have generated huge interest throughout 2017, and none more so than these prime offerings below.

Behold 2017’s most-viewed properties on realcommercial.com.au.

The Met nightclub – Brisbane, QLD

A hot night spot in the Fortitude Valley, The Met proved also proved popular with potential investors, as well as punters who’ve frequented the venue, and was our most-viewed property of the year.

The multi-level premises — which has a 3am licence — trades just two nights a week and promises “strong returns”.

The nightclub is set to host shows by acts such including Skrillex, Hardwell and Steve Aoki, as well as local favourites Bag Raiders, Tigerlily and Will Sparks.

Man caves – Coburg, VIC

Having a private commercial space for blokes (or ladies) to store and enjoy their prized possessions is a somewhat new phenomenon, but it’s well and truly taken off.

And this soon-to-be-completed collection of “man caves” at Coburg in Melbourne’s inner north is already attracting plenty of attention.

Starting at just under $350,000, the 25 units will be operated by Mancaves Australia, will span between 123sqm and 250sqm and have enough space for your cars, boat, caravan or any other toys you want to keep safe and sound.

Co-working space – Fitzroy, VIC

Warehouse workspaces are all the rage, so it comes as no surprise that everyone wants a piece of this prime building converted for co-working in inner-city Melbourne.

The property at 1 Harrison Place in Fitzroy has four new leases in place, with the main lease returning $130,000 annually with three years still left to run.

The two-level building enjoys 244sqm of floorspace and has been stunningly renovated both inside and out.

And the best part? It’s still for sale at $2.6 million.

96 hectares by the beach – Tyagarah, NSW

Also still on the market is a site so rare, it’s a wonder a buyer is yet to snap it up.

This 96ha landholding at Tyagarah in New South Wales is just a few kilometres north of Byron Bay, and has a beach at the end of the street, once you make your way through some of the state’s most pristine wilderness.

Agents say the property already has a number of development approvals in place, meaning it could be ripe for a developer to buy in and make their mark, or it could be the ultimate retirement playground.

Smith & Leicester Holdings – Fitzroy, VIC

Positioned at the heart of Melbourne’s famed Smith St strip of big-name factory outlet stores, this Fitzroy property is attracting major interest from buyers and developers.

Home to Bellroy and apparel brand Kathmandu, the property comprises two separate listings that can be bought together or individually.

One is a 1490sqm two-storey retail and office building that is home to Bellroy and apparel brand Kathmandu, which have leases that run until March, 2022. And next door is a 1030sqm site that is currently leased as a car park, but is able to be developed almost immediately.

Or, agents TCI Property Consultants say, a buyer could grab both properties, enjoy $580,000 in annual rental income and then develop the 1820sqm combined site when the time is right.

City Flour Mills – Hobart, TAS

Having been converted into high-end accomodation and hospitality, the old 1860s flour mill in Hobart had no trouble finding a buyer late this year.

The more than 150-year-old mill was recently transformed into four strata units – a ground floor restaurant, a first floor suite leased to medical consulting business, and two upmarket short-term visitor apartments on the upper level.

Just metres from the Sullivan’s Cove waterfront, the stunning property attracts annual rents of $270,000 combined, and was sold through Knight Frank’s Ian Reed and Scott Newton.

Songbirds Rainforest Retreat – Tamborine Mountain, QLD

When real estate agents say you can “own a piece of paradise”, this must be what they mean.

The Songbirds Rainforest Retreat, 30 minutes from the Gold Coast, has garnered plenty of interest after being put on the market recently, and it’s not hard to see why.

The 20ha property has six luxurious spa villas set amid lush rainforest, as well as a two-bedroom caretaker’s villa, an award-winning restaurant and plans for an additional 14 accommodation villas.

It remains on the market and is offered with vacant possession, with agents entertaining offers above $3.995 million.

Biggie Smalls – Collingwood, VIC

The presence of popular restaurant Biggie Smalls has plenty to do with why this Collingwood retail listing has been so popular.

The three-storey property at 86 Smith St has two long leases in place – one to the eatery operated by well-known restaurateur Shane Delia – and returns almost $126,000 per annum, plus outgoings and GST.

It is still for sale through Fitzroy’s agents Chris Kombi and Terence Yeh.

Former Brunswick Market – Brunswick, VIC

Potential buyers are lapping up this little bit of Spain in Melbourne.

The 1930s Spanish Mission-style building formerly known as the Brunswick Market is attracting major interest, due to its potential to become a corporate headquarters with a difference, a co-working or creative space, a restaurant or hospitality venue, a residential home or a retail showroom.

The property at 1 Tripovich St currently incorporates five studio apartments with separate entrances, with the building spanning 920sqm just 5km from Melbourne’s CBD.

It is on the market through CBRE’s Mark Wizel, Sandro Peluso, Nathan Mufale and Rorey James.

Ageing warehouse – St Peters, NSW

Yep, this old and graffiti-covered industrial building and warehouse in Sydney mightn’t be much to look at, but buyers certainly saw its potential when it was on the market earlier this year.

The 341sqm building at 11 May St in St Peters was offered with vacant possession, and was configured as a ground floor factory and warehouse space, as well as first floor office and studio.

It was sold at auction in November.