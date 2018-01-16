Tesla charges into Cremorne factory

Tesla is expanding its operation in Melbourne.

Electric carmaker Tesla is expanding its footprint in Melbourne, charging into a lease on a warehouse in Cremorne.

The car manufacturer will add the 695sqm warehouse at 69 Cremorne St to its Melbourne operations, with the facility to complement its nearby showroom and supercharger facility in Richmond.

Gray Johnson leasing agent Rory White negotiated the two-year deal for $118,000 annually over the Christmas period.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Positioned between Swan and Kelso streets, the 872sqm site adjoins Kangan Institute’s Richmond TAFE campus.

White says he fielded significant inquiry about the property before Tesla was chosen as the preferred tenant.

“The inner-suburban precinct of Cremorne has become a highly preferred destination for creative and specialist businesses, including a number in the automotive sector and professional consultancies, no doubt due to its proximity to all that adjoining Richmond offers, together with its excellent accessibility to major road and freeway connections,” White says.

“Gray Johnson held multiple offers to enter into a lease over this property before the Tesla offer was judged as the preferred tenancy option.”

Tesla’s showroom and service centre, just off Church St in Richmond, opened in October 2016.