Historic Dunalley church to become Queensland buyer’s home

The Anglican St Martin’s Church at Dunalley has been sold. Picture: MATT THOMPSON.

The interstate buyer of a historic Dunalley church building plans to turn it into a residence he and his partner will live in.

The St Martin’s Anglican Church property was sold on Monday to Phil Holloway, who lives in Port Douglas in Queensland.

He paid $161,000, which exceeded the advertised price of offers over $140,000.

Holloway has children and grandchildren in Tasmania and the 70-year-old wants to retire in the state with partner Jenni Sorensen.

The sale ends months of negotiations between the Anglican Diocese and a Dunalley community group, who had offered to purchase the building for $50,000. The diocese elected to sell the church building to fund redress commitments.

The church – which was the only public building left standing after the devastating bushfires in 2013 – was built by the Dunalley community in 1918 and was consecrated in 1934.

Holloway says he was convinced by his daughters to buy the church to be closer to them and their children.

He says he and his partner plan to spend six months of the year in the state, but expect to spend the remainder of the year in Queensland to escape Tasmania’s winter.