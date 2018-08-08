Historic Camberwell Manor a grand opportunity

Camberwell Manor is on the market.

A luxurious nursing home in Melbourne’s leafy east has hit the market for the first time in two decades.

The sale of the historic Camberwell Manor is likely to send investors into a spin with the elegant 34-bed aged care residence on offer with a vacant possession.

Located at 603-605 Riversdale Rd, the 2025sqm corner block is within walking distance of Camberwell Junction.

Known for its grand historic residences, Camberwell is among Melbourne’s most distinguished suburbs and with new owners able to renovate, extend or develop the site it is expected to be extremely attractive to buyers, according to CBRE’s Sandro Peluso.

“Given the prestigious nature of the property we are expecting the campaign to attract interest from a range of buyers, including aged care operators, investors and developers,” Peluso says.

“Camberwell has always been a tightly held suburb and this, coupled with the size of the landholding and its significant exposure to multiple thoroughfares will make it extremely sought after.”

The former hospital was renovated in 1995 to become an aged care facility offering a range of accomodation including private rooms with ensuites.

The property has eight carparks, a full commercial kitchen, garden and formal living and dining areas.

It is located close to transport and nearby key healthcare and retail facilities including The Well and Epworth Hospital.

The property is being sold by CBRE through an expressions of interest campaign, closing September 13.