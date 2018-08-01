Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Camberwell
Inspiration & Style
Camberwell art gallery offers something more
News
Local buyers win Camberwell site despite big-money international offers
Local buyers have outmuscled international developers to secure a prominent commercial site in Camberwell in an eight-figure December sale.
News
Historic Camberwell Manor a grand opportunity
A luxurious nursing home in Melbourne’s leafy east has hit the market for the first time in two decades.
3 articles found
Viewing 1 - 3
Page 1 of 1
Prev
1
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.