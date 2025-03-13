Hilton Brisbane checks out after almost four decades

The Hilton Brisbane is closing its doors at the end of the month after almost 40 years with the iconic property to be managed by a new hotel chain after undergoing a refurbishment.

The exit of Hilton from its prime city location followed the apparent failure of negotiations to extend its lease with landlord ISPT, which is planning a major redevelopment of the site.

Hundreds of hotel workers will be affected by the closure, some of whom may be employed by the new operator.

Hilton told customers attempting to book events that “it is with regret that we can confirm the last day of operations of the Hilton Brisbane” will be on March 31 due to the expiration of the lease agreement with ISPT.

“We thank you for the opportunity, however we are unable to meet your requirements.We will always be proud of the 39-year history of Hilton Brisbane,” the company said.

Completed in 1987 by Austrian-born architect Harry Seidler, who was widely recognised for his modernist architecture, the Brisbane Hilton was the only hotel he designed in Australia.

ISPT head of development for office, industrial, retail and mixed use Tom Waters said that as part of the development of the Elizabeth Street precinct, the hotel would be retained and refurbished, with the property transferring to a “new and globally recognised luxury hotel operator”.

“ISPT, Hilton and the proposed new operator are collaboratively working through a transition process at the moment,” Mr Waters said.

He added that the hotel would be closed for a brief period and would re-open under the new operator, whose name he did not disclose.

The hotel will undergo a complete refurbishment next year.

Last September, staff at the property raised concerns over their job security after the hotel abruptly stopped taking bookings beyond September 2024, reportedly due to ongoing lease negotiations. However, in a joint statement, Hilton and ISPT later attributed the pause in bookings to refurbishment plans, not lease issues.

A Hilton spokesman said on Tuesday it was working with employees “to support them through this transition”, including potential future employment opportunities with the new operator. “We would like to thank all team members, both past and present, for the significant contributions they have made to both the hotel and Hilton in Australia,” the spokesman said,

He said US-based Hilton continued to have a strong presence in Australia, and Brisbane remained a key market for the company.

Hilton was committed to expanding further in Queensland with Hilton Garden Inn Brisbane City Centre North currently under development – which will join more than 20 hotels across Australia operating under different brand names.

ISPT’s revamped development application for the Elizabeth St precinct was approved by Brisbane City Council last year,

The masterplan for the site includes the vacant development site fronting Elizabeth St and incorporates the existing 155 Queen Street Mall building, Hilton Hotel, the Regent Heritage building and Wintergarden Shopping Centre.