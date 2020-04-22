Hamlyn Heights IGA supermarket to be reborn after fire

Frank Valenti along with the Valenti family will rebuild the Vallis IGA supermarket in Vines Road, Hamlyn Heights after it was destroyed in a 2019 arson attack. Picture: Peter Ristevski

The owners of a Hamlyn Heights supermarket burnt down in a deliberately-lit fire will rebuild their store in its entirety after a recent property deal.

Vallis IGA owners purchased a 727sqm tract of land at 111-113 Vines Rd, which represented half the site razed in the arson attack in March, 2019.

Owner Frank Valenti says the purchase allows the business to push ahead with plans to build a full-size, single-storey supermarket on the whole footprint of the previous store.

“The architect predicts opening in one year because we had our concept design ready to go in the hope that we were able to buy it,” Valenti says.

“We had two sets of plans — the plan for our half only and the plan for a bigger store if we were able to buy this site. So we’re a month ahead so to speak.

“We’ve still got to go through council planning, but now at least everything is out of the way like the insurance dramas and not knowing if were able to acquire this land.”

The property, which Ray White, Geelong agent Glen Hardman had listed for $1 million, housed the shop the Valenti family leased when they bought the business 40 years ago.

“We’ve been paying rent for 40 years. In that time we’ve been able to buy next door and punch a hole in the wall and then we bought next door again, so even though the supermarket for the last 20 years was over three sites, the original site was never owned by us,” he says.

Valenti says the owners had rebuffed an earlier offer to acquire the site before deciding to go to sell through an agent.

“The offer was above the value. And this time we’ve bought it for still above the value, but not as much as what we offered originally.”

He says $1 million was an unrealistic target.

Hardman says there was genuine interest in the property, including from local businesses.

“I had four, five interested parties who gave me offers,” he says.

“But I think what Frank is going to do with it is the absolutely perfect scenario.

“I’m glad that he bought it because he’s going to do the right thing with it.”

Valenti hopes builders can get on site in a next few months.

“The builder’s quote is a six to nine-months build. With a bit of luck by Easter time we could be in and serving people in the new shop.”

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Vallis IGA: Land sale sets supermarket rebuild plans in motion after Hamlyn Heights fire”.