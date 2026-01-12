Meet the Aussie couple who wound up as a real life Lord and Lady of the manor

For high-flying barrister, Jessica May, what began as a seemingly run of the mill work trip to rural Queensland turned into something more profound and life-changing: full-time custodianship of a 135-year-old architectural masterpiece.

“I stayed there for two weeks while on a work trip and couldn’t believe that there was a building like this in the Darling Downs,” Mrs May told realcommercial.com.au “I had the best night’s sleep and felt safe. Even though it was a hotel, by the end, it felt like a home away from home.”

Set in a farming region on the western slopes of the Great Dividing Range in southern Queensland, The Abbey was built by the Sisters of Mercy in 1891 and was used as both a convent and boarding school. Built from local sandstone and set across 2.5 acres of land, the 20 bedroom and 20 bathroom property left the lawyer awestruck.

“I was in awe of the building and told my husband, David, about it,” Mrs May said. “I said: ‘I wonder what you have to do to end up owning a building like this?’ We both thought that it must have been a ‘generational home’ that had been in the family for decades and we agreed that if it ever came up for sale, we should do whatever we could to buy it.”

Little did the pair know that it was, in fact, for sale.

The stars align: From Toowoomba to Warwick

While Mrs May was dreaming of The Abbey her 43-year-old husband, businessman, David May, was searching for a historical home closer to their residence in Toowoomba.

“I had just put in an offer on a historical home in Toowoomba that was not accepted,” Mr May said. That night, contemplating whether to increase his offer, he expanded his online search to include the suburb of Warwick.

“It was then that I saw The Abbey,” he said.

“I know that Jess told me about the hotel she stayed in previously, but I didn’t realise it was the same place.”

The next day, the pair contacted the agent who connected them directly with the owners and a deal was struck.

“It was one of those rare occasions where the deal was primarily struck between the parties,” Mrs May said. “We went out that weekend and David fell in love with the place too.”

The previous owners even allowed them to stay as guests whenever they wanted before the contract was signed. And in March 2024, the pair sealed the deal and traded their life in Toowoomba for a full-time, sprawling commitment as custodians of the gothic revival property.

A manor fit for a king and queen

Adjusting to the scale of the property has been a journey for the pair given that the internal area is estimated to be between 2,500 and 4,000sqm.

“We don’t have an exact figure but it is enormous,” Mrs May said. “Put it this way, we now give the kids a walkie-talkie when we are there to communicate because it would take you an hour to find them inside the house.”

Comprised of 20 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, four dining rooms, a boardroom and even a chapel, the sprawling structure also houses a wealth of historic architectural treasures.

“It wouldn’t matter how much money you had, it would be nearly impossible to replicate the architecture and the grandeur of the building,” Mr May said. “For example, some of the statues that stand on the property were sculptured by the same man behind the Statue of Liberty in New York [Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi].”

Other standout features included the stained glass windows in the chapel that were crafted by the same workshop that supplied stained glass for the Vatican.

A truly grand design with a five-year renovation timeline

The couple consider themselves custodians of the historic property, rather than owners and, as such, they are fully committed to the unique challenges of preserving the landmark.

“We weren’t initially sure where to start, but we have decided to begin exclusively with the grounds,” they explained of their ambitious ‘five-year’ renovation plan.

The first phase of work is focused on the one hectare of gardens and grounds. They’ve already added new pathways and gardens.

“We will soon have lights installed in all the large trees and lighting to illuminate the building at night,” Mrs May said.

They are also planning to install a new tennis court where the original court was when the Abbey was a boarding school for girls. Landscaping, including a new pool, is slated to be finished by the end of this year.

After the grounds, they’ll turn their attention to replacing exterior timber on verandas, decks, and windows, before renovating the internal rooms one by one.

“I suspect that we will have everything done in the next five years,” Mr May said.

The sheer quality of the building’s stonework and timber continues to amaze even the specialists they hire.

“It is truly amazing to see the reactions of guests, especially tradespersons, when they see the building,” he continued “There was one guest who didn’t even get five metres into the building and he couldn’t stop running his hand over the baluster on the main staircase, commenting that he had never seen workmanship like it before.”

“Yes, some floors aren’t quite level but I tell the guests that if they want a cookie-cutter room with fast wifi, then this isn’t the place for them.”

A dream home and a retirement plan

Initially, the couple’s idea was to gradually wind down the existing business and to turn The Abbey into their private home. However, the opposite occurred.

“We were surprised by the increase in interest, particularly in weddings and corporate events,” the Mays said. “Inquiries for weddings and corporate events have skyrocketed, with wedding bookings increasing by 50% in just a few months.”

The success has been so great that their plans to move in permanently have been put on the back burner and their vision for the property has grown into a fully-fledged business plan.

“We are trying to strike a balance between hosting events and providing hotel accommodation,” they explained.

When the Mays do stay, they simply close off a wing of six bedrooms for the family. The property is so vast that “you barely notice that guests are there.”

The commercial aspect is now viewed as an appealing retirement plan.

“We could easily host 30 to 40 weddings annually… and still have the entire place to ourselves for most of the year — it’s a great retirement plan,” Mr May said.

A long-term passion over short-term profit

Despite the constant effort and the challenges of maintaining such a vast, old building, the couple remains committed.

“There have been ups and downs, but the ups still eclipse the downs,” the 43-year-old businessman said. And, when quizzed about whether they’d part with the impressive pile, their commitment has already been put to the test.

“We have already had a couple from Brisbane make an offer to buy it, and we would have walked away with a profit,” they said. “Whilst we paused to consider it, we said no. I think this answers the question.”

“We still pinch ourselves that we actually own it.”