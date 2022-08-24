Wellness resort part-owned by Hugh Jackman close to sale

The world renowned Gwinganna retreat is close to being sold, founder Tony De Leede said. Picture: realcommercial.com.au

Australia’s largest eco-retreat is one step closer to being sold, says owner Tony De Leede, as he moves forward with plans for his new wellness venture.

The world-renowned Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat, part-owned by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, may have found a new owner, with Mr De Leede revealing he’s entered into exclusive discussions with an Australian buyer.

Mr De Leede said he is “now in an exclusive period with a potential buyer” for Gwinganna, which he said had seen “quite a few people coming in and looking at it” since it was listed in March.

The high-end wellness resort opened in the Tallebudgera Valley on the Gold Coast 16 years ago.

Gwinganna is Australia’s largest eco-retreat and was named the Best Luxury Eco Spa at the World Luxury Spa Awards 2021.

The news comes as Gold Coast Council approved plans for Mr De Leede’s new wellness retreat Eco View Retreat, to be located next to Gwinganna.

‘You barely use it’

Mr De Leede said he first considered listing Gwinganna following the sale of Olivia Newton John’s Gaia Retreat and Spa to Andrew “Twiggy” and Nicola Forrest in October 2021.

Plus he wanted to slow down a little.

“I’m approaching 70 and to be honest I need to practice more of what I preach. I have about five or six other businesses and my wife says to me you are working harder now than you ever have in your life,” he said.

“She said, ‘we’ve launched this beautiful thing called Gwinganna, there’s a magnificent house up there and you barely use it’.”

Mr De Leede said he still feels attached to the resort and “still wants to go there”.

He said the retreat’s potential buyers had no grand plans to change it.

“The people who are hopefully going to be buying it are a very good group. They don’t want to change the essence of what we do.”

Set over 165.5ha, the resort has 60 rooms and facilities including two infinity pools, a gym, wellness education complex and yoga studios.

There’s also a three-bedroom owner’s residence, tennis courts, ampitheatre, equine facilities, organic vegetable gardens and walking tracks.

A weekend stay costs between $1,230 to $1,530.

Mr De Leede owns 80% of the business, with four partners including frequent guest Jackman sharing ownership of the remaining 20%.

Eco View Retreat to ‘complement’ Gwinganna

The wellness expert, who also founded the national gym franchise Fitness First, said he hoped the deal would close by December or January.

In the meantime he’s looking forward to his “new adventure”, Eco View Retreat, which he hopes will open in late 2023.

“I’m moving from one retreat style business and sort of actively onto the next one.”

While Gwinganna provided a fully catered experience for individual guests — 80% are women, and only about 10% visit as couples — the Eco View Retreat would offer rooms and facilities for exclusive hire by groups or businesses with a maximum of 30 guests for corporate events.

The development would focus on, “healing therapies, yoga, meditation [and] healthy eating practices enriched by the surrounding environment”, the application lodged with council stated.

The facilities-for-hire concept had proved successful at Mr De Leede’s Bali retreat, Komune, opened 10 years ago.

Mr De Leede said the resorts would not be in competition with each other and instead would be “complementary”.