Gwinganna, the world’s best eco spa part-owned by Hugh Jackman, is for sale

A GLOBALLY recognised wellness retreat where A-list celebrities and ordinary people come together to meditate and share organic lunches has been put up for sale.

Founded by fitness entrepreneur Tony de Leede and part-owned by Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman, Gwinganna Lifestyle Retreat at 192 Syndicate Road, Tallebudgera Valley, is Australia’s largest eco-tourism wellness retreat and spa and was last year named the Best Luxury Eco Spa at the World Luxury Spa Awards.

Much of the retreat’s success rests on guests being able to maintain anonymity while they de-stress and rebalance their lives.

The rules are strict: mobile phones must be left in guest rooms, alcohol and cigarettes are banned and watches are frowned upon.

Instead guests are given a verbal schedule each day, allowing them to partake in a number of activities across the resort’s facilities, which include two infinity pools, a gym, wellness education complex and yoga studios.

A 15-minute drive from Gold Coast beaches, the 33-room spa sanctuary is surrounded by nature for a guaranteed serene experience and there are a further 18 treatment rooms dotted throughout the 165.5ha sit.

Other facilities include a three-bedroom owner’s residence, tennis courts, an amphitheatre, equine facility, organic vegetable gardens and multiple walking tracks.

A weekend stay at the eco retreat starts from $1,230 for a single in its Heritage accommodation, rising to $1,530 for the Orchard suites.

Mr De Leede has owned the property for nearly 20 years, and opened the mountain retreat to the public in 2006.

In a heartfelt email to guests he outlined his motivation for the sale.

“One of the main reasons I am selling is that when I first established the retreat, I jokingly told people it was primarily for myself and my wife to use, and to have others like you to use as well,” Mr De Leede said.

“Beneath the wonderful surface, Gwinganna is a business, and I have found that when I visit, I get caught up in the business side and cannot enjoy the experience.

“I feel that by selling the property and being able to be a guest, I will finally be able to use the property as I originally intended.

“I want to improve my own personal lifestyle and wellbeing. I am now a year away from reaching 70 and it is certainly time for me to live a better life.”

Mr De Leede, who founded the Fitness First gym empire, spends a lot of time in his apartment in Bondi, NSW, which he bought in 2020 for $6.15m.

Karen Wales, who alongside Gus Moors, Steven King and Guy Wells of Colliers is marketing Gwinganna, said the retreat had been a highly profitable business for more than 15 years, and offered an incoming owner substantial potential as it capitalised on the continued growth in global wellness trends.

“While wellness tourism has been a growing sector of the tourism industry, new business opportunities are emerging in the post-Covid context,” Ms Wales said.

More than $5 million has been invested in the property in the past five years but there is scope to expand, providing opportunities for medium-term development.

The property has garnered global attention in its first week of marketing with expressions of interest closing on Thursday, March 3 at 2pm.

Mr Jackman’s share of the property will be part of the sale.