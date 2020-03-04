Gregory Hills’ only pub for sale in package deal

Property trust Hotel Property Investments is looking to buy western Sydney’s Gregory Hills Hotel and Brisbane’s Acacia Ridge Hotel together for a combined $60 million.

Both hotels, owned by separate vendors, are being sold on a sale and lease back arrangement.

The Gregory Hills Hotel is currently ranked 37 in the New South Wales gaming rankings.

Brokerage agency HTL Property will act as exclusive negotiator for the proposed sale.

HTL Property Managing Director Andrew Jolliffe says the sale covers in excess of a combined 30,000sqm.

The first pub in the suburb, the Gregory Hills Hotel, or “The Grego” as the locals call it, was built in 2016 and is currently owned by the Royal Hotels Group, established in 2000 by pub barons the Malouf family.

The Gregory Hills Hotel offers classic pub fare, a children’s play area and equipment, sports bar, bistro, alfresco dining area and bottle shop. The Royal Hotels Group also runs the Wattle Grove Hotel, the Royal Oak Double Bay and Cave Beach Resort at Lake Macquarie.

This article from The Daily Telegraph originally appeared as “Only pub in western Sydney’s Gregory Hills up for sale”.