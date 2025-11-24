Retail rush as Ramlegh Springs Village opens

Retailers have battled for space at Clyde North, with a neighbourhood centre opening fully leased as population growth continues to outpace retail development in Melbourne’s southeast.

Ramlegh Springs Village, anchored by Woolworths and Aldi, has opened with all twenty-three specialty shops secured after a year-long leasing contest that agents say shows how fierce demand has become in major growth suburbs.

Colliers Retail Leasing Manager Chris McLaren said competition for tenancies intensified as operators recognised the strength of the catchment.

“It was a process that played out over more than a year, and it was very competitive,” Mr McLaren said.

“Whether you look in the southeast, the north, or the west, population growth is booming at the moment.

“The local community here was crying out for this centre.”

Mr McLaren said locking in Woolworths and Aldi early helped drive momentum throughout the leasing campaign.

“Most people will stock up at Woolworths and then go across to Aldi as well, so having both supermarkets there has been awesome,” he said.

“Food and beverage was also really strong and a double level Snap Fitness gym there as well.

“We also have a large pharmacy and medical centre,” Mr McLaren said.

The centre also includes a barber, nail salon, hair salon, optometrist and a licensed cafe that intends to trade into the evenings and host live music in the town square on weekends.

Tenants in Building B, including Cellarbrations, a dentist, the gym and the medical centre, will open in early 2026.

Clyde North has grown to more than 42,000 residents and is forecast to reach above 69,000, according to Victorian Government projections.

Mr McLaren said the campaign showed operators across Melbourne were moving earlier to secure positions in new communities and were favouring neighbourhood centres that offered quick, local shopping.

“If people can jump in the car and drive a couple of minutes or simply walk to a full line Woolworths and an Aldi and get everything they need, of course we are going to see more of these centres,” he said.

With nearby estates such as Arana and Smiths Lane continuing to swell the population, Mr McLaren said commercial leasing in the southeast was unlikely to slow.

“The growth is only going to continue by the looks of it,” he said.

“I cannot see it slowing down at all.”

