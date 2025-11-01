Find property
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Woolworths Doncaster East supermarket sells for $16.35m
Market Insights
Why Jewel supermarkets disappeared from Australia
Before Woolworths and Coles took over, there was Jewel — and what really happened to the supermarket with the nostalgic ‘No Name’ brand has been revealed.
Leasing
Greater Western Sydney’s first outlet retail destination set for 2026
Western Sydney will be getting its first outlet retail destination with 100 brands offering substantial discounts in 2026.
Investing
Coles tests security upgrades to commercial property in Victoria
Aussies could soon face a new severe way of shopping after Coles announced an extreme move that is set to change everything.
