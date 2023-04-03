Goldfields greenlit: 24-level tower to be built in Chatswood

A 24-level tower in Chatswood has received development approval to begin construction later this month.

National developer Goldfields initially submitted plans to construct ‘The Bryson’ in February this year – a residential and commercial tower that would consist of 70 units.

The proposal includes plans for the building to include one, two, and three bedroom apartments that would feature balconies, surrounding gardens, and open plan living spaces.

It will be one of the first approved developments to be given the go-ahead by the Chatswood CBD Planning and Urban Design Strategy, with the designs to be done by Make Architects.

Goldfields CEO Lachlan Thompson said agents had fielded demand from across Sydney, with around 30 per cent or $25m worth of units sold when the project launched.

MORE:

Is this the hottest apartment block in Sydney?

Home price goes up $500k in four months

Plastic breast surgeon’s reworked home sold for $25m

“Sydney’s lower north shore has become one of the most sought-after places to live and work in Australia and we see this trend continuing well into the future.

“We saw an unmissable opportunity to bring high quality mixed-use residential space to an area that is demanding it.”

Prices of the apartments range from $845,000 to $7.55m depending on their size, with the larger apartments including outdoor furniture and barbecue facilities.

Commercial retail spaces are also on offer on the ground floor of the tower, with strata office suits on levels two and three.

Colliers residential director Ian Bennett said that the past 18 months had seen sales activity driven by downsizers and families looking for three bedroom apartments as residential housing had become too expensive.

“A lot of the people that we are speaking to are wanting to upgrade, or right size because they’re not of retirement age.

“These are people who currently live a little further up the train line, up the Pacific Highway in places like Pymble, Turramurra or Lindfield, and they are looking to be more central. Chatswood is almost like a city now, so they are seen as being almost the town centre. The new Metro coming through is seen as a real advantage too.”

The Bryson will be situated 400 metres from Chatswood’s rail station and the Westfield shopping centre, in addition to being situated 8 km north of the CBD.

MORE: Airbnb savaged over ‘role’ in housing crisis

How a $2 investment could earn you $78,000 a year

The NRL’s slickest homes revealed