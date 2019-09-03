Real commercial

Gawler Cinemas a reel business opportunity

03 SEPTEMBER 2019
Gawler Cinemas is for sale.
It’s hosted Aussie icons such as Smoky Dawson and Beccy Cole. Even Red Dog, from the self-titled film, has stopped by for a visit.

But despite its star-studded clientele, Gawler Cinemas is rolling its final movie reels, as owners John and Joy Thorpe prepare to shut shop after more than 30 years in business.

The much-loved community cinema has been listed for sale without a price guide through Agents Alliance Real Estate, with the settlement to include a fully licensed cafe and snack bar, all cinema equipment and customer parking for 52 cars.

John Thorpe is selling his Gawler Village Twin Cinema, which they have operated for the past 30 years. Picture: Brad Fleet

Thorpe says the decision to sell has been made with a heavy heart.

“I first walked through the door when I was 40 and I’m still here at 70, and I just feel it’s time to do something different in my twilight years,” he says.

“It’s been an interesting experience and we had a number of well-known identities here, including Smoky Dawson and Bec Cole.

“We even had the original dog from Red Dog come in to watch his own movie.”

Thorpe says his entry into the film industry had been by accident.

“I came out here from England as a carpet layer and was sent out to Leigh Creek to do work in the new town they had built there,” he says.

John and Joy Thorpe are selling their Gawler Village Twin Cinema, which they have operated for the past 30 years. Picture: Brad Fleet

“They had absolutely no entertainment out there, so I called my brother back home and asked him what the latest fashion in Europe was, and he said video.

“I had no idea what it was but ended up setting up Australia’s first outback video store.

“I eventually ended up in Gawler where I opened another video store and things snowballed from there.”

Thorpe would like to see the cinema continue but says the property would also be suited as a function and conference centre.

“I wouldn’t say it was a labour of love for us, as running this business has been a bit of a struggle at times. There’s a lot more to it than showing movies,” he says.

“But it’s also been rewarding. We run Silver Screen for our senior residents at 10am, Monday to Friday – and that’s really been the backbone of our business.

“We were also the first to run a Saturday morning kids club…and we raise funds for various charities. Last year alone we raised $26,400 through raffles.

“So of course I’d like to see it continue. It’s been a big part of the community for the past 30 years.”

This article from The Advertiser originally appeared as “Gawler cinema to shut shop after 30 years in business”.

