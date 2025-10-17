From pop-up to powerhouse: The Aussie jewellery brand shaking up the retail experience

Sky Austin organised a collection of vintage cars from the 1960s and ‘70s to launch her budget-friendly jewellery range. Picture: Carly Ravenhall

When Melbourne sustainable jewellery designer Sky Austin chose the week of the Formula 1 Grand Prix to reveal a new Luv Sky collection in March this year, she took her retail ambitions from commercial lease pop-up to a popular South Yarra street corner.

Ms Austin organised a collection of vintage cars from the 1960s and ‘70s to launch her budget-friendly jewellery range; sitting pretty on the corner of Toorak Road and Domain Road in South Yarra, while 20-somethings gave their best selfie face and created a flurry of hashtags about the day.

The fast-growing jewellery market has seen Ms Austin, 22, muscle in on those who have come before – think Lovisa and Collette – but her brand Luv Sky brings a charming, elevated difference to the category which is in dire need of a retail facelift.

She might be the daughter of Cotton On founder Paul Austin, but she has got her own retail eye and drive when it comes to starting her own business – which she did at 15 back in 2018.

This is accessible jewellery at an affordable price point aimed squarely at its Gen Z and Gen Y devotees. They want to look like they’re steeped in expensive looks, but through Luv Sky – who takes inspiration from international runway trends and IT girls, and plonks it in the urban high street in Australia.

Being on trend doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg; it’s all in the art of curation.

Ms Austin has just opened her first bricks and mortar store in Pakington Street, Geelong. She’s been testing the waters with commercial retail kiosks in various shopping centres such as Melbourne Central, but a stand-alone store is a sign that her small business is booming.

Luv Sky is a world where bracelet charms are hip must-haves, designed to be anything but a fast-fashion throwaway. At the heart of her fashion mission is to be sustainable with every jewellery piece she brings to the collection.

“We had been actively looking for the right strip store opportunity; exploring locations such as Mornington Main Street, High Street Armadale, Chapel Street, and Geelong,” Ms Austin said.

“Ultimately, the Geelong opportunity stood out, and we felt very confident there was a strong community we could tap into there.

“From an online perspective, we had already noticed a large proportion of our orders consistently coming from Geelong and the surrounding areas. Geelong felt like the right move because it had both the commercial viability we were looking for and a community that we knew would connect with our brand.

“That existing demand gave us a strong foundation and made us believe the transition into a physical store would be well supported.”

The Luv Sky flagship is 160 square metres in size – and while the retail aspect only utilises 90sqm; it’s a mix of shopfront with a dedicated event space they can open up for special occasions.

“That split allows us to create not just a store, but an experience with retail at the front, and activations like our Charm Bar events at the back,” Ms Austin said.

Pakington Street is ticking all the boxes so far. According to Ms Austin, it’s a vibrant strip filled with great cafés and retail.

There was also no direct competition in their price point from other local jewellery brands. The proximity to nearby schools was exciting too.

“It gives our younger customers a space to shop and experience the brand after school,” she said.

The interior design riffs on an industrial aesthetic; chic yet understated.

“We made a conscious decision not to put flooring in to keep the unfinished concrete as a strong contrast to our denim fixtures,” she said.

“Coincidentally, the store front is painted this deep blue denim tone, which perfectly complements our blue branding. It almost felt like the space was made for us.”

The success of the Domain Road takeover is a sign that Luv Sky fans want experiences they can brag about.

“Our Domain Road Grand Prix event was such a powerful moment for us,” she said.

“It really helped us cut through in an incredibly competitive and fast-growing jewellery market.

“It gave us a chance to show up in a way that’s experiential and memorable, and not just be another brand on someone’s feed.”

The retail focus for Luv Sky is adding to the popular Charm Bar service and personalisation.

“We recently trialled the Bag Charm Bar and it sold out in just two days in store; that has never happened before,” she said.

“It confirms that DIY and customisation are truly at the heart of what we do. From charm necklaces and bracelets to exploring ways to bring charms into clothing and accessories, on bikinis or shoelaces, it’s all about creating pieces that feel one-of-a-kind.”

During October they’ll be collaborating with a range of small businesses from Geelong to highlight different products each week, such as free flowers with particular purchases to a lemonade stand.

“By focusing on quality, longevity, and materials that minimise waste, we’re building collections that are better for our customers and the planet,” she said.