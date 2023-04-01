Find property
Retail Central: Erina Fair stake hits the block
News
IOOF swoops on Chirnside centre in $50m-plus deal
The sector’s defensive characteristics are drawing big investors even as retail property deals slow.
News
Smithfield centre to trade for $140m as Lendlease reels in buyer
Private fund managers are making the running as the retail property market resets.
News
Shopping centres lead way in electric vehicle charging
Major shopping centres are better positioned than top office towers to deal with an expected influx of electric vehicles into capital cities as they have more chargers.
Market Insights
Property reset: Honeymoon for malls is over as retail shifts gear
Retail landlords are bullish about the recovery from the pandemic but the outlook could prove more challenging.
